MEA called Mann's comments irresponsible and regrettable

'Right to know': Mann defends questioning PM Modi's foreign trips

By Chanshimla Varah 02:55 pm Jul 11, 202502:55 pm

What's the story

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has defended his controversial comments about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's foreign visits. Speaking in the Punjab Assembly on Friday, Mann said citizens have a right to know where their leader travels. His remarks came after the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) called them "irresponsible" and "regrettable." "We have seen some comments...about India's relations with friendly countries from the Global South. These remarks are irresponsible and regrettable and do not behove the state authority," it said.