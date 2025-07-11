'Right to know': Mann defends questioning PM Modi's foreign trips
What's the story
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has defended his controversial comments about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's foreign visits. Speaking in the Punjab Assembly on Friday, Mann said citizens have a right to know where their leader travels. His remarks came after the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) called them "irresponsible" and "regrettable." "We have seen some comments...about India's relations with friendly countries from the Global South. These remarks are irresponsible and regrettable and do not behove the state authority," it said.
Controversial comments
Significance of visiting countries like 'Magnesia': Mann
A row erupted on Thursday after Mann made a sarcastic remark as PM Modi landed in India from his five-nation tour of Ghana, Trinidad and Tobago, Argentina, Brazil, and Namibia. He sarcastically questioned the significance of visiting countries with small populations, compared to India's 140 crore people. "God knows which countries he keeps visiting, 'Magnesia', 'Galveaisa', 'Tarvesia.' He is visiting countries where population is 10,000 and...getting the 'highest awards' there. Here, 10,000 people gather to watch a JCB," he said.
Diplomatic success
Visit opened new avenues for India: BJP spokesperson
His comments drew criticism from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Praveen Khandelwal, who advised Mann to act responsibly as a chief minister instead of a comedian. BJP national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi defended PM Modi's tour, calling it a "diplomatic success." He said the visit opened new avenues for India with African and southern countries. Trivedi highlighted economic agreements with resource-rich nations like Ghana and Namibia as beneficial for India's future.