What's the story

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju has come out in support of Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, who is facing backlash from his party for backing the government on 'Operation Sindoor.'

In particular, his comments made during a multi-party delegation visit to Panama have drawn ire.

Tharoor had said, "For the first time, India breached the LoC (Line of Control) between India and Pakistan to conduct a surgical strike on a terror base, a launch pad... (after) the Uri strike in September 2016."