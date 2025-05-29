'What does Congress want': Kiren Rijiju backs Tharoor
What's the story
Union Minister Kiren Rijiju has come out in support of Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, who is facing backlash from his party for backing the government on 'Operation Sindoor.'
In particular, his comments made during a multi-party delegation visit to Panama have drawn ire.
Tharoor had said, "For the first time, India breached the LoC (Line of Control) between India and Pakistan to conduct a surgical strike on a terror base, a launch pad... (after) the Uri strike in September 2016."
Controversial statement
Tharoor's remarks on surgical strike spark controversy
Shortly after the remarks, Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera shared an old interview of Manmohan Singh in which the former PM said many surgical strikes were conducted under the UPA regime, but they were never publicized.
Another Congress leader Udit Raj also countered Tharoor's claims, saying, "In 1965 Indian Army entered Pakistan at multiple points...In 1971 , India tore Pakistan in two pieces and during UPA Govt several surgical strikes were unleashed but drum beating was not done to encash politically."
Political desperation
Rijiju questions Congress's expectations from Tharoor
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alleged these attacks were at Rahul Gandhi's behest.
Rijiju questioned the Congress party's expectations from Tharoor, asking if Indian MPs should criticize their country and prime minister instead.
"What does the Congress party want & How much they really care for the country? Should the Indian MPs go to foreign nation and speak against India and its Prime Minister? There's limit to political desperation!" he wrote on X.
Accusations made
BJP spokesperson accuses Congress of double standards
BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla also accused the Congress of double standards in its actions.
He pointed to recent remarks by Gandhi and other Congress leaders, including party president Mallikarjun Kharge's description of 'Operation Sindoor' as a "chut-put yudh" (sporadic skirmish).
Poonawalla alleged that the opposition is giving a "clean chit" to Pakistan regarding the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.
Tharoor
Tharoor responds to backlash
In response to his party's jibes, Tharoor said he doesn't really have time for this.
"I was clearly and explicitly speaking only about reprisals for terrorist attacks and not about previous wars; and my remarks were preceded by a reference to the several attacks that have taken place in recent years alone, during which previous Indian responses were both restrained and constrained by our responsible respect for the LoC and the IB," he wrote on X.