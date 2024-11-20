Summarize Simplifying... In short In response to Delhi's severe air pollution, MP Tharoor suggested a capital shift, citing Indonesia's move to a new capital, Nusantara, due to similar issues.

Nusantara, a $35 billion project expected to be completed by 2045, is planned as a "forest city" powered by 100% renewable energy.

Meanwhile, Delhi's air quality remains hazardous, posing significant health risks to residents.

Tharoor raised the question on his X post

Delhi pollution: Amid Tharoor's capital shift call—a lesson from Indonesia

By Snehil Singh 12:03 pm Nov 20, 202412:03 pm

What's the story With Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) in hazardous range, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor raised the question whether Delhi is still the right choice for India's national capital. His X post sparked a debate on social media, with netizens suggesting alternative cities in the South, such as Chennai or Hyderabad—known for their better air quality. Notably, a similar issue prompted Indonesia to pass a law in 2022 to relocate its capital from Jakarta, plagued by poor air quality, to Nusantara.

Indonesia's move

Indonesia's capital relocation: A model for India?

Jakarta has been facing extreme air pollution and threats from rising sea levels and land subsidence, which prompted the authorities to take the decision. As of now, Indonesia's new capital, Nusantara, is under construction at an estimated cost of $35 billion. The transition is expected to be completed by 2045, with plans for a "forest city" concept using 100% renewable energy. However, the move has faced criticism from climate activists concerned about its impact on Borneo's environment.

Government criticism

What Tharoor had said

On Monday, Tharoor had posted on X, "Delhi is officially the most polluted city in the world, 4x hazardous levels and nearly five times as bad as the second most polluted city, Dhaka." He slammed the government for doing nothing even after seeing this "nightmare for years." The MP also pointed out that Delhi is "essentially uninhabitable from November to January inclusive and barely livable the rest of the year."

Twitter Post

Read Tharoor's X post here

Ongoing crisis

Delhi's air quality crisis continues amid capital shift debate

Tharoor's comments come just days ahead of the Winter session of Parliament in New Delhi. The severe air quality crisis persists as Delhi's AQI continues to remain at hazardous levels, fueled by firecrackers, stubble burning, and vehicular emissions. Since late October, Delhi's air quality has been deteriorating consistently with residents facing alarming health risks due to pollution levels equivalent to smoking several cigarettes each day.