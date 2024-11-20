Delhi pollution: Amid Tharoor's capital shift call—a lesson from Indonesia
With Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) in hazardous range, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor raised the question whether Delhi is still the right choice for India's national capital. His X post sparked a debate on social media, with netizens suggesting alternative cities in the South, such as Chennai or Hyderabad—known for their better air quality. Notably, a similar issue prompted Indonesia to pass a law in 2022 to relocate its capital from Jakarta, plagued by poor air quality, to Nusantara.
Indonesia's capital relocation: A model for India?
Jakarta has been facing extreme air pollution and threats from rising sea levels and land subsidence, which prompted the authorities to take the decision. As of now, Indonesia's new capital, Nusantara, is under construction at an estimated cost of $35 billion. The transition is expected to be completed by 2045, with plans for a "forest city" concept using 100% renewable energy. However, the move has faced criticism from climate activists concerned about its impact on Borneo's environment.
What Tharoor had said
On Monday, Tharoor had posted on X, "Delhi is officially the most polluted city in the world, 4x hazardous levels and nearly five times as bad as the second most polluted city, Dhaka." He slammed the government for doing nothing even after seeing this "nightmare for years." The MP also pointed out that Delhi is "essentially uninhabitable from November to January inclusive and barely livable the rest of the year."
Read Tharoor's X post here
Delhi's air quality crisis continues amid capital shift debate
Tharoor's comments come just days ahead of the Winter session of Parliament in New Delhi. The severe air quality crisis persists as Delhi's AQI continues to remain at hazardous levels, fueled by firecrackers, stubble burning, and vehicular emissions. Since late October, Delhi's air quality has been deteriorating consistently with residents facing alarming health risks due to pollution levels equivalent to smoking several cigarettes each day.