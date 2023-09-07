ASEAN is central pillar of India's Act East Policy: Modi

Written by Snehadri Sarkar September 07, 2023 | 11:28 am 3 min read

PM Modi arrives in Indonesia for ASEAN Summit

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Indonesia on Thursday to take part in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN)-India and the East Asia summits, where he will engage with the leaders of the strategically important region on matters of regional and international significance. Indonesian President Joko Widodo welcomed Modi upon his arrival at the Jakarta Convention Centre.

Why does this story matter?

It is worth noting that Modi's day-long visit to Indonesia comes just a few days before the much-awaited G20 Summit in Delhi. The two-day summit, scheduled for later this week on Saturday and Sunday, is set to be one of the biggest assemblages of world leaders where global issues like the economy and climate change will be discussed.

Modi highlights importance of ASEAN

Speaking at the ASEAN Summit, Modi said, "Our history and geography unite India and ASEAN. Along with it, our shared values, regional integration, and our shared belief in peace, prosperity and a multipolar world also unite us." "ASEAN is the central pillar of India's Act East Policy. India supports ASEAN's outlook on ASEAN-India centrality and Indo-Pacific," news outlet Mint quoted the PM as saying.

Modi praises Indonesian president

While expressing his "honor" of receiving the opportunity to co-chair the summit, the Indian PM stated, "I want to congratulate Indonesian President Joko Widodo for organizing this Summit." "Our partnership has reached the fourth decade. Last year, we celebrated the India-ASEAN Friendship Day and gave it a form of comprehensive strategic partnership," added Modi.

You can check out Modi's full ASEAN Summit address here

Modi receives grand welcome in Indonesia

Earlier in the morning, Modi got a grand ceremonial welcome at the Jakarta International Airport upon his arrival. He was received by Indonesia's Women Empowerment and Child Protection Minister, I Gusti Ayu Bintang Darmawati. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Modi tweeted, "Landed in Jakarta. Looking forward to the ASEAN-related meetings and to working with various leaders for making a better planet."

Looking forward to the ASEAN related meetings: Modi

PM Modi to attend 18th East Asia Summit

After the ASEAN-India Summit, the Indian prime minister will also participate in the 18th East Asia Summit before returning to New Delhi later on Thursday. Regarding the East Asia Summit, Modi stated on Wednesday in an official release, "This forum provides a useful opportunity to deliberate on issues of importance to the region, including food and energy security, environment, health, and digital transformation."

