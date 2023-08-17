Manipur violence: CBI team, including 29 women, to probe cases

Written by Snehadri Sarkar August 17, 2023 | 06:26 pm 3 min read

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has reportedly dispatched a team of 53 officials, including 29 women, to probe violence cases in Manipur. The team is led by three deputy inspector generals (DIGs) and one superintendent of police (SP), who will monitor and supervise the investigations. Reportedly, the involvement of local officers has been minimized to avoid any allegations of bias.

Why does this story matter?

This move comes after around 180 people have reportedly been killed in Manipur since a protest against the Meiteis' demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status erupted on May 3. Meiteis—constituting the state's 53% population—are concerned about the large-scale illegal immigrants from Bangladesh and Myanmar and restrictions on settling in the hilly parts. Meanwhile, the tribal Nagas and Kukis—around 40% of the population—are concerned about losing their ancestral lands.

CBI to investigate roots of Manipur unrest

According to the news outlet First Post, several cases under investigation by the CBI may involve provisions of the 1989 Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. Until now, the central probe agency has registered eight cases, including the May 4 incident in which two women were allegedly stripped and paraded naked by a mob. It is also set to investigate nine more cases related to the violence in Manipur, bringing the total to 17.

CBI to probe crimes against women, sexual assault cases

However, the investigation of the CBI will not be limited to these cases alone. Any other case linked to crimes against women or sexual assault might also be referred to the team on a priority basis. Notably, the move from the CBI also marks a unique effort as it involves a substantial number of female officers working simultaneously.

Here's how CBI plans to ensure impartiality in probe

In order to ensure impartiality during the investigation, all forensic samples will reportedly be transferred to the CBI's Central Forensic Science Laboratory in Delhi. It is learned that the goal of this approach is to prevent any claims of bias that might arise from the involvement of individuals from one community, thus maintaining the integrity of the investigation process.

Recalling Modi's remarks on Manipur during Independence Day address

The ongoing violence in Manipur has been a national topic, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi stating during his Independence Day address on Tuesday, "In the last few weeks, a phase of violence was witnessed in the northeast, especially in Manipur." "Several people lost their lives, and the honor of mothers and daughters was tarnished. However, reports of peace have come during the last few days," he added.

