India

Peace and development: Top quotes from PM Modi's I-Day address

Written by Prateek Talukdar August 15, 2023

PM Modi addressed the nation from the Red Fort on India's 77th Independence Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation from the Red Fort in Delhi to mark India's 77th Independence Day on Tuesday. In his 10th consecutive Independence Day address to the nation, he said India is the greatest example of diversity in the world. He also appealed for peace in strife-torn Manipur, saying that the entire country stands with the people of the state.

'This era will impact next 1,000 years'

PM Modi began his last Independence Day speech before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections by addressing the people of the nation as "parivaarjan" or family members. He said, "Our decisions and sacrifices in this period will impact the next 1,000 years." "In 2014, people decided to take the country forward and India was freed from an era of instability," he added.

'Manipur situation peaceful for past few days, resolution through peace'

Referring to the ethnic violence in Manipur, which has been ongoing for more than three months, he said that India stands with the people of Manipur. He said, "The situation has been peaceful for the past few days and the Central government will continue to work for the welfare...of the state. The path for a resolution in Manipur will be found through peace."

'Space technology, deep-sea mission, bullet train'

PM Modi also said that all rating agencies in the world are praising the country. He said, "India's capabilities in space technology are rising rapidly. Deep sea mission, modernization of railways, Vande Bharat, bullet train, we are working on all." He added, "The internet has reached villages, while we are working on nano urea. We are also focusing on organic farming."

New world order emerging after pandemic: PM Modi

In addition, he said that just as a new world order emerged after World War I, a new world order is taking shape after COVID-19. He said, "After the pandemic, holistic healthcare was the need of the hour. Yoga and Ayush are being acknowledged globally. I can...see a new geopolitical equation after the pandemic and the definition of the geopolitical equation has changed."

'13.5 crore people came out of poverty'

Regarding the threat to India's democracy, he said corruption, nepotism, and appeasement are the three main hurdles facing India. He said the government stopped leakages, and "in five years, over 13.5 crore poor people came out of poverty to become part of the neo-middle class." He also announced the Vishwakarma Yojana with an outlay of Rs. 13,000-15,000 crore to help skilled workers.

