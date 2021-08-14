Security beefed up across Bengal for Independence Day celebrations

Vigil has been upped across Kolkata, especially in the Red Road area where the state program will be held

Security arrangements have been beefed up across West Bengal to prevent any untoward incident during the 75th Independence Day celebrations, police said on Saturday. Vigil has been upped across Kolkata, especially in the Red Road area where the state program will be held in the presence of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and other important dignitaries, a senior officer said.

Additional 500 CCTV cameras installed in and around Red Road

Vigilance has been heightened in the districts sharing international borders and inter-state boundaries. Watchtowers have been erected and at least 500 additional CCTV cameras installed in and around Red Road where the 40-minute event will be organized on Sunday morning, the Kolkata Police officer said.

Around 2,000 police personnel will be deployed at the venue

Around 2,000 police personnel will be deployed at the venue and Quick Response Team, Heavy Radio Flying Squad vans, and members of combat forces of Kolkata Police will be present, he said. Seating arrangements ensuring physical distancing have been made at Red Road, and strict adherence to other COVID-19 safety measures including wearing of masks and sanitization will be enforced, the officer said.

Naka checking at 20 entry points being organized

"There will be a nominal number of spectators at the venue to ensure adherence to restrictions on the congregation in view of the pandemic," he said. Naka checking at 20 entry points to the city is being organized at night and preventive arrests have been made. Police have stepped up monitoring at hotels, guest houses in and around the metropolis as a precautionary measure.

Sandbag bunkers set up at key locations: Senior officer

"We are keeping an eye on hotels and lodges even though not many people are visiting the metropolis due to the pandemic," another senior officer of the Kolkata Police said. "We've sought details of every traveler from the accommodation facilities. All vehicles coming in and going out of the city are being checked. Sandbag bunkers have been set up at key locations," he added.

Fool-proof security arrangements have also been made

"Fool-proof security arrangements have been made for Independence Day celebrations in the districts to thwart any attempt to disturb peace and harmony in the state," an officer of West Bengal Police said.