Why there was an empty chair at Red Fort today

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan August 15, 2023 | 11:32 am 2 min read

Empty chair reserved for Mallikarjun Kharge welcomed PM Narendra Modi at Red Fort

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at the Red Fort to address the nation on its 77th Independence Day, an empty chair stood out among the huge gathering. It was not due to any mismanagement by the organizers, but probably a symbolic gesture by an opposition leader. This seat was reserved for Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, who stayed away from the ceremony.

Kharge released strong video message

A chair with Kharge's name was among the vacant seats at a section of the historic Red Fort where PM Modi delivered his I-Day speech. Explaining his absence, the Congress party said he was "not feeling well." However, Kharge sent out a strong recorded video message highlighting the contributions of past prime ministers. Reportedly, Kharge hoisted the flag at the party office in Delhi.

Refered to BJP icon Atal Bihari Vajpayee, other PMs

In his message, Kharge paid tribute to freedom icons Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Subhash Chandra Bose, Maulana Azad, Rajendra Prasad, Sarojini Naidu, and BR Ambedkar. He also praised India's first PM, Jawaharlal Nehru, and later Congress PMs like Indira Gandhi, Lal Bahadur Shastri, Rajiv Gandhi, Narasimha Rao, and Manmohan Singh. He also referenced Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) icon Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

'Democracy, Constitution, autonomous bodies under serious threat': Kharge

While taking an apparent dig at PM Modi, Kharge said, "Every prime minister has contributed to the progress of the nation. Today some people try to say that India has seen progress only in the past few years." "All PMs thought about the nation and took steps for development. But, today democracy, Constitution, and autonomous bodies are under serious threat," he said.

