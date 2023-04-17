India

Congress writes to PM demanding updated caste census, Nitish endorses

Apr 17, 2023

Congress has written a letter to PM Narendra Modi demanding updated caste census

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, demanding that a comprehensive up-to-date caste census be conducted in the country. This comes as Rahul Gandhi dared Modi to publish the 2011 caste-based census data collected during the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government. Meanwhile, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar endorsed the demand by Congress, saying it would benefit every community.

Why does this story matter?

The last caste-based census was published during British rule in 1931, and it is still utilized for India's affirmative action policy.

For numerous years, the BJP has skirted the issue, believing that it might endanger Hindutva politics.

However, Congress and Kumar say that knowing the caste structure of the people would lead to better policies to help the most marginalized elements of society.

Caste census essential for social justice, empowerment programs: Congress President

While expressing concern over the delay in the updated caste census, Kharge said a reliable database is essential for meaningful social justice and empowerment programs. He also demanded that the regular decennial census, which was earlier scheduled for 2021 but got canceled, be done immediately and that a comprehensive caste census be made its integral part.

Rahul Gandhi dares PM Modi to publish 2011 caste census

Gandhi also raised the caste census issue in an election rally in poll-bound Karnataka on Sunday, claiming there are only 7% backward castes. "UPA in 2011 did the caste-based census. It has the data of all the castes. Mr. Prime Minister, you talk of OBCs. Make that data public. Let the nation know how many OBCs, Dalits...and tribals are in the country," he said.

After Congress, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar reiterates demand

Meanwhile, Kumar backed the Congress's call for an up-to-date caste census in the country. On Monday, he said it would be beneficial for all sections of society and help the government in better implementation of welfare schemes for socially and economically disadvantaged groups. The month-long second phase of caste headcount is underway in Bihar from April 15 to May 15.

Exercise to benefit weaker sections of society: Nitish Kumar

"When the central government refused to do so, we decided to conduct the caste survey on our own. The exercise will provide data to the government for carrying out works for the benefit of weaker sections of the society," Kumar said.

What is Centre's stand on caste census?

The Centre had criticized the 2011 Socio-Economic and Caste Census last year, calling it "problematic and erroneous" and "impractical." According to the BJP, a caste census would not achieve social justice as the party claimed to have taken various steps toward realizing its Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas aim. Notably, the party's Bihar branch opposes the central BJP's viewpoint and supports the Bihar government.