Karnataka Congress wants RaGa to raise local issues, not Adani

Written by Prateek Talukdar Apr 06, 2023, 04:34 pm 2 min read

While Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to visit Karnataka's Kolar on Monday to kick off the campaign for the state's upcoming election, the party's state unit has its apprehensions regarding his visit. Reportedly, Karnataka Congress members want him to focus on local issues rather than the Adani Group controversy, which Gandhi has repeatedly demanded an investigation into.

Why does this story matter?

It is worth noting that Kolar was where Gandhi made the "Modi surname" remark ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, which resulted in his disqualification as an MP last month.

Gandhi and the Congress leadership claim that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) conspired to disqualify him from Parliament to prevent him from exposing the nexus between PM Narendra Modi and Gautam Adani.

Gandhi's address in Kolar might give ammunition to BJP

The idea behind Gandhi starting the campaign from Kolar is to send out the message that he is unapologetic about his stance against the BJP government in the face of legal obstacles. However, Karnataka Congress members believe that Gandhi's visit to Kolar would provide ammunition to the BJP, ahead of a tight contest election scheduled for May 10.

One or twice is enough: Congress members on Adani row

"We have conveyed it to his team and advised him. We hope he doesn't raise it too often. Once or twice is enough. After all, the real issues are local, like corruption," they said, though they fear he won't pay heed to such concerns.

BJP trying to make the election Modi vs RaGa

Party members want him to focus on local issues, which will help the party in the elections as it is banking on the anti-incumbency wave and the corruption allegations the BJP is battling. The BJP, on the other hand, is reportedly hoping that Gandhi will focus on national issues so that the contest becomes Modi versus Gandhi, which the party believes will benefit them.

BJP came to power by toppling Congress-JD(S) coalition government

Notably, the BJP came to power in July 2019 by toppling the Congress-Janata Dal (Secular) coalition government, which was elected in the previous Assembly election in 2018. Over the last couple of years, the state has witnessed a surge in religious polarization, with the ruling party leaders attacking minority communities. Notably, BJP leaders such as Madal Virupakshappa and Divya Hagaragi are facing corruption charges.