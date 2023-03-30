Politics

BJP's Amit Malviya gets legal notice for defaming Congress leader

Mar 30, 2023

Amit Malviya accused Youth Congress chief BV Srinivas of making sexist remarks against Smriti Irani

Amid Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's controversy, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) IT cell chief Amit Malviya has received a legal notice for defaming Youth Congress chief BV Srinivas. Notably, Malviya on Monday tweeted a video of Srinivas and accused him of making sexist comments about Union Minister Smriti Irani. "This uncouth, sexist man is President of the Indian Youth Congress," Malviya said.

Srinivas called Irani 'darling' in his alleged remarks

In his speech at the Congress Sankalp Satyagraha, Srinivas allegedly said in Hindi, "The BJP means inflation. These same people in 2014 used to say that there is inflation witch who has been made to sit." "Smriti Irani has become a little mute and deaf. That witch (Daayan)... Inflation witch (Mehengaai Daayan) has been made a darling to sit in the bedroom," he added.

Youth Congress said the video was doctored

A massive row erupted after Srinivas's clip went viral on social media, with several BJP leaders sharing it. However, the Youth Congress strongly reacted to the allegations, claiming the video was doctored to tarnish Srinivas's image. "It is nothing but a disinformation and fake news campaign initiated by BJP supporters and office bearers," it said in a statement.