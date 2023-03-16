Politics

Hope to speak on UK remarks in Parliament: Rahul Gandhi

Written by Ayushi Goswami Mar 16, 2023, 06:43 pm 2 min read

Rahul Gandhi made a brief appearance in Parliament on Thursday

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi has said he hoped he would be allowed to speak in the Parliament on Friday, reported ANI. "But I don't think they will let me speak," he said. Notably, Gandhi made a brief appearance in Parliament on Thursday for the first time after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) demanded an apology over his remarks in London.

Why does this story matter?

During Gandhi's visit to the United Kingdom (UK) earlier this month, he made several comments against the BJP, including at Cambridge University, where he claimed India's democracy was under threat and urged Western nations, such as the United States (US), to intervene.

His remarks drew widespread criticism, with the BJP demanding an apology from the Congress leader.

Democracy not functioning in India: Gandhi

Addressing the media, hours after clarifying his stand in the Lok Sabha, the Congress leader said, "Today, within one minute of my coming to the House, they adjourned it." "If the Indian democracy was functioning, I would be able to say my piece in parliament. What you are seeing is a test of the Indian democracy," he added.

Didn't say anything against India, said Gandhi

Prior to the session on Thursday, Gandhi arrived in the Parliament and said he did not say anything against India during his UK visit. "I didn't speak anything anti-India. If they will allow I will speak inside the Parliament," he said. This came after Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday said there was no question of an apology over Gandhi's statement.

Gandhi has a habit of insulting feelings of Indians: BJP

Meanwhile, BJP spokesperson Ravi Shankar Prasad told reporters that Gandhi has a "habit of insulting the feelings of Indians by criticizing Indian democracy abroad." "We will campaign across the country for an apology from Rahul Gandhi. It's his habit to speak baseless things. Neither for once did he say today that he's denying his remarks of 'America and Europe's interference'," he added.