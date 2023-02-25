Politics

Happy my innings concluded with Bharat Jodo Yatra: Sonia Gandhi

Written by Snehadri Sarkar Feb 25, 2023, 06:30 pm 3 min read

Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi address leaders on day two of Congress 85th plenary session

Former All India Congress Committee (AICC) chief Sonia Gandhi on Saturday said she was happy her "innings" could conclude with the Bharat Jodo Yatra, terming it "a turning point," on the second day of Congress's three-day 85th plenary session in Raipur. Following this, reports claimed Gandhi was retiring from politics, but Congress clarified she was only referring to her tenure as the party president.

Why does this story matter?

The three-day plenary session will reportedly be attended by around 15,000 delegates and comes right after the conclusion of the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra (BJY), which has been touted as a success by the Congress.

Notably, the meet is being held at a time when the party is facing unprecedented electoral challenges ahead of the upcoming Assembly polls and the general election next year.

Bharat Jodo Yatra a turning point for Congress: Gandhi

While addressing approximately the delegates on Saturday, Gandhi said, "What gratifies me most is that my innings could conclude with the Bharat Jodo Yatra." "The yatra has come as a turning point. It has proved that the people of India overwhelmingly want harmony, tolerance, and equality," she was quoted as saying on the second day of the party's 85th plenary session.

Lauds Rahul Gandhi's determination, leadership during Bharat Jodo Yatra

Furthermore, Gandhi also said, "It (the yatra) has renewed the rich legacy of dialogue between our party and the people through mass contact programs." "I congratulate all party workers who have worked hard for the yatra... I especially thank Rahul (Gandhi) ji, whose determination and leadership were crucial in the Yatra's success," she added.

Kharge also addressed gathering

Meanwhile, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge also addressed the plenary session on Saturday. Lauding Rahul Gandhi for the BJY, Kharge said he lit "the torch of struggle by giving people the hope of light in the atmosphere of hatred." "Bharat Jodo Yatra is the name of the new dawn of the country's hopes, whose light has spread across the country," the Congress chief added.

India passing through very difficult challenges: Kharge

Speaking about the current hardships of Indians, Kharge remarked: "Today, the country is passing through very difficult challenges. The people in power have been attacking the rights of the people." "That's why today there is a need for such a movement, where the countrymen will have to say: service, struggle, and forgive; first of all, they are Hindustani," he added.

Video of Kharge's address

Key takeaways from day 1 of plenary session

On day one of the session, the party steering committee unanimously made the decision not to conduct elections for the Congress Working Committee (CWC) and authorized Kharge to nominate the members. The decision mentioned above was made at a steering committee meeting led by the Congress chief, which the members of the Gandhi family skipped on Friday.