Delhi: Chidambaram suffers rib fracture during Congress protest against ED

Written by Srishty Choudhury Edited by Ramya Patelkhana Jun 14, 2022, 02:33 pm 3 min read

Congress leader P Chidambaram suffered a fracture in his left rib after he was pushed by Delhi Police.

Congress leader and former Union minister P Chidambaram suffered a fracture in his left rib on Monday. He was allegedly pushed by Delhi Police personnel during the party's protest outside the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) office against the questioning of Congress MP Rahul Gandhi. "When three big, burly policemen crash into you, you are lucky to get away with a suspected hairline crack!" Chidambaram tweeted.

The Congress planned a march to the ED office on Monday to demonstrate a political show of strength as Gandhi appeared for questioning in a money laundering case related to National Herald newspaper.

The party sees the ED summons to its senior leaders as a political vendetta and wants to counter the ED.

However, the Delhi Police denied it permission to hold a march.

When three big, burly policemen crash into you, you are lucky to get away with a suspected hairline crack!



Doctors have said that if there is a hairline crack, it will heal by itself in about 10 days



I am fine and I will go about my work tomorrow — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) June 13, 2022

On Monday, when Gandhi was going to the ED office, chaotic scenes were witnessed in Delhi as Congress workers protested and sloganeered in his support. Nearly 459 party members were detained in various police stations during the Congress's "Satyagraha" march. Senior Congress leaders Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, KC Venugopal, and Mallikarjun Kharge were also detained. The leaders alleged they were also manhandled by the police.

Accusing the Delhi Police of manhandling Congress leaders, party spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala tweeted a video message. He said Congress MP Pramod Tiwari suffered a head injury after being thrown onto the road. "Modi government has crossed every limit of barbarism. Former Home Minister [Chidambaram] was hit by police...[Tiwari] was thrown on the road. He has head injury and rib fracture (sic)," he stated.

Gandhi was surrounded by party workers, who marched to the ED office from Congress headquarters on Monday, despite the police denying them permission for a protest march citing law and order issues. Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order), Sagar Singh Kalsi, said despite the AICC secretary's assurance that the gathering wouldn't accompany VIPs to the ED office, hundreds of workers marched with Gandhi.

The ED had on June 1 summoned Congress chief Sonia Gandhi as well as her son in connection with the case. The Congress chief was earlier required to be present before the ED on June 8 (Wednesday). However, after she tested positive for the COVID-19 infection and her subsequent hospitalization on Sunday, she will now depose on June 23.

The case in which the Gandhis have been summoned relates to accusations of fraud and theft of National Herald funds in the purchase of the newspaper. They are accused of obtaining the National Herald assets by purchasing the former publisher of the newspaper, Associated Journals Limited (AJL), through another company Young India (YI) Limited, in which they had an 86% share.