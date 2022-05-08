Politics

Karnataka: Setback for Congress as senior leader joins BJP

May 08, 2022

Pramod Madhwaraj's joining will boost BJP ahead of 2023 Assembly Elections in Karnataka. (Photo credit: Twitter/@PMadhwaraj)

Former Karnataka minister and Congress state vice-president Pramod Madhwaraj has resigned from the party alleging "political suffocation." He also claimed that he had a negative experience in Congress since many of his concerns were not addressed. His resignation is being seen as a huge setback for Congress in Karnataka ahead of the 2023 Assembly elections. Notably, Madhwaraj joined the BJP immediately after quitting Congress.

Context Why does this story matter?

Madhwaraj's resignation comes at a crucial time, especially when the Congress was preparing for the Assembly elections scheduled for next year.

Worries about him switching sides actually arose a few months ago, too, as he skipped several Congress events.

Madhwaraj is from Karnataka's Udupi and was the minister for fisheries, sports, and youth development in the Siddaramaiah-led Congress administration.

Resignation letter What did Madhwaraj mention in his resignation letter?

Madhwaraj addressed his resignation letter to Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) President DK Shivakumar. "For the last three years, the situation in the Udupi district Congress party has been a bad experience for me thus leading to political suffocation," it read. Madhwaraj also refused to accept the post of KPCC vice-president, which was recently assigned to him, accusing the party of ignoring his concerns.

Twitter Post Madhwaraj shared his resignation letter on Twitter

My Resignation to Congress Party pic.twitter.com/SIoVGYaMEN — Pramod Madhwaraj (@PMadhwaraj) May 7, 2022

BJP His past proximity to BJP and its leaders

There was speculation of Madhwaraj's growing closeness to the BJP last year when he praised PM Narendra Modi for awarding Padma Vibhushan to Vishwesha Theertha Swamiji posthumously. He had also remarked the "trend" of determining Padma awardees changed after the BJP came to power at the Centre. Recently, Madhwaraj also attended the unveiling of Malpe Beach's floating bridge alongside Udupi BJP MLA Raghupathi Bhat.

Boost to BJP Gains for BJP after entry of Madhwaraj, several other leaders

Madhwaraj's inclusion in the BJP would be a boost to the party as he has good clout in Udupi, reported TOI. Besides him, several other prominent leaders joined the BJP on Saturday. Among them were two-term independent MLA Varthur R Prakash; former Malur Kodihalli MLA Manjunath Gowda; former MP KB Krishnamurthy; former JD(S) MLC Sandesh Nagaraj; former IRS officer Lakshmi Ashwin Gowdaare; Ashok Jayaram.