Southern India to witness widespread rains for next 5 days

Written by Pratyush Kotoky Mail Published on Nov 23, 2021, 11:51 am

Coastal Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal will see isolated heavy rainfall during the next five days.

Southern India, including Karnataka, Kerala, Mahe, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal, is likely to witness widespread light to moderate rainfall during the next five days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. The weather agency also forecasted isolated heavy rainfall in coastal Karnataka during the same period. Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal will also see isolated heavy rainfall during the next five days.

Takeaways

Why does this story matter?

Southern Indian states of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh have been witnessing flood-like situation due to heavy rains lately. The continuous downpour has also caused fatalities and damage to properties. In Karnataka, at least 24 people have died in rain-related incidents this month. Experts surmise that climate change may have a role to play in the prolonged monsoon witnessed in southern India.

Details

Light to moderate rainfall in Bengaluru

Bengaluru may witness light to moderate rainfall on Tuesday and Wednesday, the IMD said. The city will witness light rain from Wednesday till Friday, it added. Cloudy skies are expected to continue in Bengaluru on Tuesday, with a few spells of thundershowers, IMD Meteorologist Sadananda Adiga reportedly said. No alerts have been issued in the last five days.

Information

Relief for Karnataka after 3 days

The intensity of the rainfall in Karnataka would reduce after three days, Adiga said. However, this excludes the coastal regions, the southern districts of South Interior Karnataka, and the Western Ghats. On Tuesday, North Interior Karnataka and parts of South Interior Karnataka will witness rainfall.

Compensation

Financial compensation for farmers

Crops such as chili, cotton, chana, have been damaged in the Dharwad district due to incessant rains, said the district in-charge and Karnataka Minister Shankar Patil Muenakoppa. He said the farmers would get a compensation of Rs. 50,000-5,00,000 depending on the damage. The amount would be deposited in their accounts by November 30, he added.

Bommai

Immediate compensation for damaged houses

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai Monday said he had directed to immediately disburse compensation to those whose homes have been fully or partially damaged. "I have instructed immediate release of Rs. 1 lakh (first installment) to those whose houses have been fully damaged." The survey on crop loss is ongoing and the compensation will be released once the report is submitted, he said.

Information

Rs. 500 crore to repair roads, bridges: CM

Bommai traveled to rain-affected parts of Kolar district and Hoskote in Bengaluru rural district on Monday. He said Rs. 500 crore would be released to repair roads and bridges that have been damaged across the state.

Damage

24 deaths in Karnataka alone

At least 24 people have died due to rain-related incidents in Karnataka since November 1. As many as 658 houses have been completely damaged, while 8,495 houses have been partially damaged, a preliminary assessment by Karnataka Disaster Management Authority showed. Crops in over 4 lakh hectares have been damaged. Out of it, 3,79,501 hectares are agriculture crops, while 30,114 hectares are horticulture crops.