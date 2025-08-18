Milan: Air India cancels flight, passengers stranded for 12 hours

Passengers aboard Air India 's Milan to Delhi flight (AI138) faced a harrowing 12-hour ordeal on Friday night after their flight was canceled due to technical issues. The airline later termed the issue as a "maintenance task" and crew duty-time limitations. The flight was scheduled to leave Milan at 9:30pm local time on August 16, but passengers were boarded and remained inside the aircraft for nearly three hours before being asked to deplane around 1am.

Passenger complaints Passengers displeased with aircraft condition Passengers expressed their displeasure with the aircraft's condition, which included non-functional in-flight entertainment systems and faulty air-conditioning. "The aircraft was in bad condition. None of the IFEs were working, the AC wasn't working, and we sat inside for three hours," one passenger told CNBC-TV18. The situation was worsened by Italy's August holiday break, which left Milan's Malpensa Airport with limited ground staff.

Passenger assistance Delays in baggage retrieval and accommodation provided late After deplaning, passengers faced delays in baggage retrieval and were provided accommodation only around 4:30am. Air India arranged hotel accommodations and gave food vouchers worth 10 euros, though some vegetarian options were unavailable. By afternoon, passengers received lunch and information about alternate arrangements. Many were booked on a rerouted itinerary via Zurich with cabs and buses to transfer them back to the airport.

Further cancelations Onward flight AI152 canceled too However, on August 17, the onward flight AI152 to Delhi was also canceled due to technical trouble and a night curfew in Zurich. Passengers were left stranded at Zurich Airport, which was shut for the night. A wheelchair-bound passenger expressed her frustration over being left without support or basic assistance during this time. She said she couldn't leave due to an expired visa and found no staff or facilities available at the airport.