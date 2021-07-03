Heatwave abates, IMD forecasts drop in temperature over North India

Temperature to drop by three-four degree Celsius in the next five days

The oppressive heatwave that swept through the north Indian plains and hills has abated and no such conditions are likely to prevail during the next five days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Saturday. Mercury is expected to drop by three to four degree Celsius over the next five days, it added. The IMD had issued a heatwave alert for July 1-2.

Heatwave

Many parts of North India saw rainfall on Friday

As predicted, heatwave conditions have abated from the plains of Northwest India with the occurrence of only isolated heatwaves over Haryana yesterday (Friday), the IMD alert said. On Friday, fairly widespread rainfall occurred over Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, and adjoining parts of West Uttar Pradesh due to a western disturbance bringing respite from the prevailing heatwave conditions.

Further details

People will continue to experience discomfort as humidity has increased

The IMD said that the abatement of the heatwave is due to south-westerly winds from the Arabian Sea. However, due to an increase in humidity in association with these winds, the discomfort will continue during the next five days, the IMD added. Over the last two days, many places including Delhi breached the 40 degree Celsius mark.

Monsoon

Monsoon recently reached Barmer two weeks early

The southwest monsoon has reached Barmer in West Rajasthan, one of its last outposts, June end, two weeks before its normal schedule. After arriving two days late in Kerala, the monsoon had raced across the country, covering eastern, central, and adjoining northwest India seven to ten days earlier than normal. But parts of West Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, and Haryana are yet to receive rainfall.

Temperature

When is a heatwave declared in the plains?

According to the IMD, a heatwave for the plains would be declared if the maximum temperature of an area crosses 40 degree Celsius and is at least 4.5 degree Celsius above the normal temperature. Meanwhile, a severe heatwave can be declared if the maximum temperature is higher by more than 6.5 degrees when compared to the normal temperature.