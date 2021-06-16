Conditions unfavorable for further advance of monsoon in North India

The Southwest Monsoon made a late onset over Kerala on June 3, two days after its normal date

Atmospheric conditions are still not favorable for further advance of monsoon into Rajasthan, remaining parts of Gujarat, Punjab, Haryana, and Delhi, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Wednesday. It said a cyclonic circulation lies over east Uttar Pradesh and neighborhood and there is also a western disturbance. "These conditions are not favorable for the advance of monsoon," IMD Director General M Mohapatra said.

Information

Monsoon might reach some more parts of UP soon

"However, there could be a slow progress of monsoon into some more parts of Uttar Pradesh during the next five days in association with the existing cyclonic circulation over east Uttar Pradesh," the IMD said.

Southwest Monsoon

"Monsoon has reached Saharanpur in western Uttar Pradesh. The Northern Limit of Monsoon (NLM) continues to pass through Diu, Surat, Nandurbar, Bhopal, Nowgong, Hamirpur, Barabanki, Bareilly, Saharanpur, Ambala, and Amritsar," the IMD said. After making a late onset over Kerala on June 3, two days after its normal date, the Southwest Monsoon made a rapid progress covering large parts of the area.

Information

Heavy rainfall lashed Maharashtra last week

The Southwest Monsoon reached several parts of Maharashtra last week. In Mumbai and its neighboring areas, the local train services were affected due to heavy rainfall. Moreover, incidents of bridge collapse, landslides, and building collapse causing fatalities were also reported due to heavy rainfall.

Background

IMD had predicted a normal monsoon this year

Earlier, the IMD had predicted the Southwest Monsoon to be normal this year. The Southwest Monsoon brings more than 75% of the rainfall to the country. It also said that rainfall in Odisha, Jharkhand, eastern Uttar Pradesh, and Assam is likely to be below normal. Notably, the country has recorded above normal rainfall for the last two rainfall seasons.