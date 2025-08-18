Thakur MLAs meet in Lucknow, BJP leaders' unease sparks speculation

A recent gathering of nearly 40 Thakur legislators at Lucknow 's Hotel Clarks Avadh has sparked speculation in Uttar Pradesh 's political circles. The event, organized by the Kutumb Parivar, was initially presented as a cultural-social meet. However, its timing and scale have left observers questioning its true intent. This is the first time in recent years that so many MLAs and MLCs from a single caste, the Thakurs or Kshatriyas, have come together.

Attendees list Political analyst's take on gathering Notably, the gathering was attended by expelled Samajwadi Party legislators Rakesh Pratap Singh and Abhay Singh, BSP's Uma Shankar Singh, BJP's Abhijit Singh Sanga, and MLC Shailendra Pratap Singh. Political analyst Suresh Bahadur Singh said this meeting "cannot be dismissed as a mere dinner or birthday celebration." He added that it reflects unease among Thakur leaders after the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, when many felt sidelined in ticket distribution.

Caste politics Discontent among Thakur leaders The BJP has ruled Uttar Pradesh for eight years, keeping caste fault lines under control through Hindutva and welfare schemes. However, insiders admit discontent among Thakur leaders is real. RN Bajpayee, a Lucknow-based political observer, said this gathering could either be a social solidarity exercise or a veiled message to the BJP leadership ahead of the 2027 elections.

Symbolic gifts Meet's symbolism and cultural gifts The symbolism of the meeting was also telling. Attendees were gifted idols of Lord Ram, portraits of Maharana Pratap, and brass tridents, all markers of cultural identity and martial heritage. Political circles in Lucknow have been rife with speculation ever since photos of the gathering circulated on social media. Bajpayee said this meeting sends a message of collective bargaining power despite organizers denying any caste mobilization perception.