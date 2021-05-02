Counting of votes begins for four states and one UT

This morning, the counting of votes began for Assembly elections that were recently held in West Bengal, Puducherry, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Assam.

The voting is underway at a time when India is devastated by the second wave of coronavirus. The country had registered more than four lakh fresh COVID-19 cases on Saturday, the highest figure across the world.

Details

BJP is hoping to end TMC's winning streak

West Bengal had voted in eight phases and witnessed one of the most high-octane campaigns. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) sent its biggest leaders to the state to seek votes and highlighted the faults in Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's governance.

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo, who campaigned mostly on a wheelchair, had also shot back ferociously at the saffron party.

Leads

Early trends suggest a close fight in West Bengal

As per early trends, BJP has taken a lead in 119 seats and TMC in 126 out of the total 294 Assembly seats.

The saffron party also took an early lead in Assam, where it is seeking a second straight term.

At the time of publishing, BJP was leading in 63 out of the 126 seats and Congress+ in 40.

Nandigram

Banerjee is pitted against her trusted former aide

Undoubtedly, Nandigram is one of the most closely-watched seats as Banerjee is taking on her former trusted lieutenant Suvendu Adhikari.

For Banerjee, Nandigram holds special importance, as it was the 2007 land acquisition row in this rural area that catapulted her to power. Riding on the agitation's success, she ended the 34-year-long Left Front rule in West Bengal in 2011.

Kerala

LDF took a comfortable lead in Kerala, DMK in TN

The Left Democratic Front (LDF) took lead in 68 out of 140 seats in Kerala. The other prominent alliance, Congress-led UDF, was performing well in 28 seats.

In Puducherry, NDA surged ahead in eight of the 30 seats and Congress in four.

DMK and its partners were leading in 54 seats and the incumbent AIADMK in 27 out of 234 seats in Tamil Nadu.