At least 85 people have tested positive for COVID-19 at ITC Grand Chola in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, since December 15, 2020, a senior official said Saturday. The outbreak at the luxury hotel has prompted authorities to order saturation testing of all guests at the establishment. The hotel said in a statement that all events at the property were conducted in compliance with COVID-19 norms.

Outbreak 85 out of 609 tested found positive: Health Secretary

Tamil Nadu Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan said on Saturday that a total of 609 samples were tested for COVID-19 and 85 people, including staff, were found to be infected. The first case, involving a chef at the hotel, was reported on December 15. On December 31, 2020, and January 1, 2021, as many as 16 and 13 cases were reported respectively.

Action 'All displayed mild symptoms; sent home after treatment'

Radhakrishnan said that the Greater Chennai Corporation has been instructed to conduct saturation testing of all the guests at ITC Grand Chola. The 85 who tested positive "all displayed mild symptoms and were sent home after treatment," Radhakrishnan said. The civic staff under Joint Commissioner of Health, GCC, S Dhivyadarshini, conducted fever camps. All employees and guests were advised to undergo testing.

Hotel statement Hotel claims complete compliance with protocol