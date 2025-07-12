Venice Film Festival to screen restored 'Do Bigha Zamin'

The 2025 Venice Film Festival will feature a 4K restored version of Bimal Roy's iconic film Do Bigha Zamin, reported PTI. The announcement comes on the occasion of the legendary director's 116th birth anniversary. The movie will be shown under the Venice Classics section and is among several restored films, including Pedro Almodóvar's Matador and Stanley Kubrick's Lolita.

Presentation details Roy's children to present the screening The screening of the restored version will be presented by Roy's children, Aparajita Roy Sinha, Rinki Roy Bhattacharya, and Joy Bimal Roy. They will be joined by the director of the Film Heritage Foundation, Shivendra Singh Dungarpur. The restoration has been a joint operation of the Film Heritage Foundation, The Criterion Collection, and Janus Films.

Film's impact Gulzar called the film historic Lyricist and filmmaker Gulzar called the film "historic," saying it changed how films were made in India. He said in a statement, "Do Bigha Zamin is from a poem by Rabindranath Tagore, which was also called Dui Bigha Jomi. The script was done by Salil Choudhury." "The most important element is that all his films, right from the Bengali ones which he made and the Hindi films which he made, all these films were based on literature."

Restoration details Restoration took over 3 years The restoration process, which began in 2022, took over three years. It was a long process which involved extensive repair of damaged negatives that were stored at the National Film Archive of India. The rest of the missing elements were sourced from a 1954-55 dupe negative kept at the British Film Institute.