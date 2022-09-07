Entertainment

Everything you need to know about Brendan Fraser's 'The Whale'

Written by Isha Sharma Sep 07, 2022, 02:10 am 2 min read

Brendan Fraser's 'The Whale' premiered at the Venice Film Festival. (Photo credit: Twitter/@DiscussingFilm)

Brendan Fraser's (The Mummy Returns) recently-released psychological drama The Whale premiered at the prestigious Venice Film Festival on Sunday and received a thunderous response. Helmed by Darren Aronofsky (Black Swan, Mother!), the film has been adapted by Samuel D Hunter from his 2012 namesake play. Here's all you need to know about the film currently dominating cinematic corridors in Hollywood.

Plot Fraser plays a down-on-his-luck obese man in 'The Whale'

Fraser plays Charlie, a remarkably obese man whose self-confidence has been mutilated heavily by his physical appearance. His obesity means that his life is confined to the four walls of his flat, where even getting up from the couch is a mammoth task. The only thing that keeps him going is his life's goal—to reconnect with Ellie, his daughter, played by Sadie Sink.

Cast Meet the cast members of 'The Whale'

In addition to Fraser and Sink (Stranger Things), it also stars Samantha Morton (The Serpent Queen, The Walking Dead) as Ellie's mother. Hong Chau (Big Little Lies, NCIS) plays a caring nurse who is also Charlie's only friend. Other supporting cast members include Sathya Sridharan (Murderville) and Ty Simpkins (Iron Man 3). The film is scheduled to release in the US on December 9.

Early reviews Critics have already deemed the film 'Oscar worthy'

Hollywood critics have heaped phenomenal praises on the film and have termed it "one of the best films of Aronofsky's career" and "a remarkable, blazing return to form for Brendan Fraser." Sink is also being lauded for her "effective portrayal of a multilayered character." Critics have already termed the film "a five-star masterpiece worthy of an Oscar with soul-baring, riveting performances."

Standing ovation Appreciation for 'The Whale' left Fraser teary-eyed

The Whale left such a momentous impact on the Venice festival audience that it was honored with a stupendous six-minute standing ovation! Videos from the event surfaced on Twitter and they showed the audience standing up to laud The Whale's team, while Fraser wiped tears of joy! Fraser was so incredibly overwhelmed that although he wanted to leave, he couldn't due to the applause.

The standing ovation for #TheWhale was so enthusiastic, Brendan Fraser tried to leave the theater but the crowd’s applause made him stay. #Venezia79 pic.twitter.com/ZZ0vbFX7Rl — Ramin Setoodeh (@RaminSetoodeh) September 4, 2022