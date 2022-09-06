Entertainment

'Sita Ramam,' 'Thor 4': Get ready for bumper OTT week!

'Sita Ramam,' 'Thor 4': Get ready for bumper OTT week!

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Sep 06, 2022, 06:09 pm 2 min read

Take a look at the new titles arriving on OTT platforms.

A train of new films hit the big screens in the past couple of months. While some have already debuted on OTT, others are yet to make their digital entry. This week will see a number of recent films and series making their way to OTT platforms. This includes Sita Ramam, Thallumaala, Thor: Love and Thunder, and Ek Villain Returns, to name a few.

#1 'Sita Ramam'

Dulquer Salmaan, Mrunal Thakur, and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Sita Ramam is set to stream on Amazon Prime Video on Friday. Directed by Hanu Raghavapudi, the Telugu period drama will be available on the platform in languages including Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi. Released on August 5, it had a fair run at the box office and minted Rs. 41cr from its lifetime run.

Twitter Post 'Thor 4' will receive a Disney+ Day premiere on Thursday

#2 'Thallumaala'

Tovino Thomas's new Malayalam movie Thallumaala is finally set to arrive on Netflix on Sunday (September 11). Released on August 12, Thallumaala is directed by Khalid Rahman, who is known for ventures like Love and Unda. Ashiq Usman bankrolled the film, which has Kalyani Priyadarshan as the leading lady and also co-stars acclaimed actor Shine Tom Chacko in an important role.

#3, #4 'Paappan,' 'Ek Villain Returns'

Suresh Gopi's latest Malayalam film Paappan hit theaters on July 29. The crime thriller marked the reunion of Gopi and filmmaker Joshiy after 22 years. Paappan will arrive on ZEE5 on Wednesday. Meanwhile, the Bollywood movie Ek Villain Returns is arriving on Netflix on Friday. The multi-starrer thriller features John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani, and Tara Sutaria in the lead roles.

#5, #6, #7 'Narco Saints,' 'Cobra Kai Season 5,' 'Nna, Thaan Case Kodu'

Besides the aforementioned biggies, a few other titles are also having their digital debut this week. Netflix's K-drama series Narco Saints will debut on the OTT platform on Friday. The fifth season of Cobra Kai will arrive also on Netflix on September 9. Recently released Malayalam film Nna, Thaan Case Kodu is arriving on Disney+ Hotstar on Thursday (September 8).