Ali Fazal-Richa Chadha getting married this month, elaborate receptions planned

Written by Yvonne Jacob Sep 06, 2022, 03:57 pm 2 min read

Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha are finally tying the knot!

After dating each other for a long time, Bollywood's adored couple Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha are finally tying the knot this month! Earlier, the couple had shared their plans to get married this year but the COVID-19 pandemic caused a delay. However, the pair has finally found their opportunity to take the plunge and have also planned grand receptions in Delhi and Mumbai.

The couple had opened up about their relationship in 2020 and shared that they were planning to get married in April back then.

However, the COVID-19 pandemic was in full swing and the vaccine was also still under development.

This caused a delay in their plans as they wanted to avoid any health risks and then got busy with their work commitments.

Wedding Wedding ceremony will be spread across five days

A source told Bollywood Hungama that the wedding festivities will begin in Delhi before concluding in Mumbai during the first week of October. The source also informed the portal that the lavish wedding celebration would be spread over a course of five days. For the reception, the couple has reportedly finalized a luxurious hotel in South Mumbai to host the wedding festivities.

Guests Friends, families, who's who of Bollywood will attend the wedding

In addition to the wedding rituals, the couple has also reportedly planned to host their friends and families for a sangeet and mehendi ceremony. The guest list is expected to have around 350 to 400 people in attendance. While the guest list has not been confirmed yet, the crème de la crème of the Bollywood industry is expected to be present for the wedding.

Recap Looking back at the couple's story so far

The couple will reportedly have three receptions and are expected to wrap up all their work schedules before September 25 to reserve space for their wedding. Going back into the love story of the pair, Fazal and Richa Chadha met in the year 2012 when they were shooting for the film Fukrey. They fell in love and have been together ever since then.