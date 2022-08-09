Entertainment

When will Nandamuri Kalyan Ram's 'Bimbisara' arrive on OTT?

When will Nandamuri Kalyan Ram's 'Bimbisara' arrive on OTT?

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Aug 09, 2022, 01:29 pm 2 min read

'Bimbisara' hit the theaters on August 5.

Telugu movie Bimbisara starring Nandamuri Kalyan Ram hit the theaters on August 5 amidst huge expectations. While the film is witnessing a decent run in the cinema halls, it is being reported that the makers of the film have announced that the movie will not arrive on OTT platforms anytime soon. Reportedly, it will debut digitally at least 50 days after its theatrical premiere.

Context Why does this story matter?

Of late, films are arriving on OTT platforms within a month of their theatrical premieres.

This includes Telugu films Thank You, Virata Parvam, and Ghani to name a few.

However, a few films like F3: Fun and Frustration, RRR, and Bimbisara have decided to give the film time before their OTT debuts.

This will naturally translate to more footfalls in the cinema halls.

Box office How much has 'Bimbisara' made so far?

After running successfully for four days, Bimbisara has fetched Rs. 34.4cr at the worldwide box office window. On its opening day, the film pegged Rs. 11.5cr, while on its opening weekend, the period drama made Rs. 18.5cr. Bimbisara was made on a budget of Rs. 40cr. With the collection so far, one can confidently say that the film is a successful venture.

Streamer Has ZEE5 bagged its OTT rights?

While the makers have not confirmed anything about the OTT streaming partner, it is reported that ZEE5 has bagged its digital rights. As far as the story is concerned, the movie follows the life of a king played by Kalyan Ram, who gets cursed and time travels ahead in time to the modern world. The fantasy drama marked the directorial debut of Mallidi Vassisht.

Information All you need to know about 'Bimbisara'

Apart from Kalyan Ram, the film has Catherine Tresa, and Samyuktha Menon as the leading ladies. Warina Hussain, Prakash Raj, Srinivasa Reddy, Brahmaji, and Vennela Kishore, among others play key supporting roles. While Chota K Naidu cranked the camera, legendary composer MM Keeravani composed music for the film which is produced K Hari Krishna under his banner of NTR Arts.