Entertainment

When is Madhavan's 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect' getting OTT release?

When is Madhavan's 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect' getting OTT release?

Written by Isha Sharma Jul 11, 2022, 12:45 pm 2 min read

'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect' was released in theaters on July 1.

R Madhavan's labor of love, Rocketry: The Nambi Effect was released theatrically on July 1. Previously, it was also screened at Marche du Film, the "film market" at the Cannes Film Festival. Despite its clash with Rashtra Kavach Om, Rocketry is going from strength to strength due to positive word of mouth. Now, Madhavan has finally broken his silence about the film's OTT premiere.

Context Why does this story matter?

The film is based on the life of ex-ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan who played an instrumental role in launching the Vikas engine that launched India's first PSLV.

His illustrious career was blotted in 1994 when he was mired in a false espionage case and accused of "selling Indian rocketry secrets to Pakistan."

Madhavan has also written, directed, and produced this magnum opus.

Details Seemingly, 'Rocketry' will not land on OTT anytime soon

Madhavan, who is an active Twitter user, is known for interacting with his admirers regularly. Recently, one such fan asked him, "Madhavan sir, are you planning to release it on OTT for lazy bums like me?" In a crisp response, the 3 Idiots actor replied, "Nope not now." To note, filmmakers usually eye a month-long theatrical run before releasing movies on OTT platforms.

Twitter Post Read Madhavan's interaction with a fan here

Nope not now . https://t.co/OmiG5JTNMh — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) July 10, 2022

Reactions Madhavan's tweet got a thumbs up from the netizens!

After the Guru actor set the record straight about Rocketry's digital premiere, several cinephiles supported his decision. Some even asked him not to opt for the digital route for at least a month so people can flock to theaters and add to the film's overall revenue. One such user tweeted, "Release it later, as many audiences need to watch this extraordinary [film] in theaters."

Poll What would you like to know more about 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect'?

Upcoming films Where will we see Madhavan next?

Madhavan will next be seen in Dhokha—Round D Corner, which is heading toward a September 23 theatrical release. Directed by Kookie Gulati (The Big Bull), the suspense-thriller is bankrolled by T-Series and also stars Aparshakti Khurana, Darshan Kumaar, and Khushalii Kumar. He also has Kalpesh Garg's Amriki Pandit in the pipeline, a "high concept comedy movie" co-written by Badhaai Do fame, Harshavardhan Kulkarni.