Entertainment

'O2,' 'Masoom,' 'Spiderhead': Titles premiering on OTT this week

'O2,' 'Masoom,' 'Spiderhead': Titles premiering on OTT this week

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Jun 17, 2022, 08:00 am 2 min read

Take a look at the five shows and movies releasing on Friday.

Some most-awaited mega-budgeters like Vikram and Jurassic World: Dominion hit the big screens this month and there's still more to go. OTT platforms also have several promising movies and shows lined up. From Nayanthara's O2 to Chris Hemsworth's Spearhead, we bring to you a list of all the movies and shows dropping on OTT platforms on Friday (June 17).

#1 'O2'

Lady superstar Nayanthara-led O2 is gearing up for a direct-to-digital premiere. Directed by GS Viknesh, the Aramm actor plays a mother in this film touted to be a survival drama. Disney+ Hotstar bagged the film's streaming rights and it will be available in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada languages. It will be dropping on the platform on Friday.

#2 'Masoom'

Mirzapur director Mihir Desai is back with another series titled Masoom. The six-episode show will be available on Disney+ Hotstar from Friday. It's a remake of the Irish series Blood. Boman Irani and Bob Biswas actor Samara Tijori play the lead roles. The film will be about a family that finds some unsaid truth after the death of a family member.

#3 'Suzhal: The Vortex'

Filmmaker duo and real-life couple Pushkar and Gayathri are making their digital debut with the series Suzhal: The Vortex. Starring Aishwarya Rajesh, Kathir, Sriya Reddy, and Radhakrishnan Parthiban in key roles, the eight-episode series will be released on Amazon Prime Video on Friday. This will mark the OTT giant's first Tamil original. It will be reportedly available in 30 other Indian and foreign languages.

#4 'Recce'

Telugu crime thriller Recce set in the 1990s will be available on ZEE5 from Friday. The limited series will have seven episodes and will revolve around the investigation of a mysterious murder. Sriram and Siva Balaji will be seen playing the lead roles in the upcoming series. Dhanya Balakrishna, Saranya Pradeep, Ramaraju, Rajshri Nair, and Thotapalli Madhu will be seen in key supporting roles.

#5 'Spiderhead'

Hemsworth-starrer Spiderhead will be premiered digitally on Netflix on Friday. The film revolves around two inmates who have a tough life and a traumatic past. Touted to be a science-fiction, the prison thriller is directed by Joseph Kosinski. According to the synopsis revealed by the makers, Spiderhead will have inmates being administered mind-altering drugs in exchange for "commuted sentences."