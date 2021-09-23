'Shiddat' album review: Hardly has any misses or repelling track

Written by Pallabi Chatterjee Mail Last updated on Sep 23, 2021, 04:58 pm

Audio jukebox of 'Shiddat' is impressive

Ahead of its October 1 release on Disney+ Hotstar, makers of Shiddat dropped its audio jukebox recently. The entire album of the film consists of seven songs namely the title track, Akhiyan Udeek Diyan, Barbaadiyan, Hum Dum, Chitta, Jug Jug Jeeve, and Shiddat (reprise). Lasting nearly 27 minutes, the jukebox of Shiddat is impressive and deserves to be played on loop. Here's our review.

Number 1

Title track will be included in every listener's playlist

The title track of the film was released last week, and we said in our review that it's a wholesome package and budding music director Manan Bhardwaj, who has composed this track, leaves a deep mark. The 2:26-minute-long song has all the elements of a tumultuous love story, and you feel an instant connection. Bhardwaj weaves magic with words as well. It got 4/5.

Number 2

'Akhiyan Udeek Diyan' gets a solid 5 stars!

Akhiyan Udeek Diyan, a recreated version of legendary singer Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan's track by the same name, leaves you mesmerized. The qawwali is almost five minutes long, but the usage of traditional musical instruments keeps you hooked every second. Again a Bhardwaj composition, it has been skillfully sung by Master Saleem. We give the track a solid 5 stars (it is that good!).

Number 3

'Barbaadiyan' is your typical party track, but is enjoyable

Barbaadiyan is your typical party track, but is thoroughly enjoyable. Its music video has scenes showing how Sunny Kaushal (Jaggi) and Radhika Madan (Kartika) dance their way out in pubs and slowly come close. Composed by Sachin-Jigar, and sung by them along with Sachet Tandon, Nikhita Gandhi, and Madhubanti Bagchi, Barbaadiyan is peppy. Its signature beat stays with you. We give it 4 stars.

Downs

Only 'Hum Dum' sounds stale in the entire album

Hum Dum sounds like any Ankit Tiwari track, with his eternally in-pain voice crooning the Gourov Dasgupta composition. We give this 2.5 stars. Meanwhile, Chitta, another Bhardwaj offering, is a folk song type, and the usage of tabla and mridanga in the rendition feels very fresh, given that nowadays almost all tracks from Bollywood sound the same. Sachin-Jigar's Jug Jug Jeeve is up next.

Conclusion

Album doesn't have any track that will irritate you

Jug Jug Jeeve sounds similar to Chitta. Here too, the primary tools are tabla and other percussion instruments. Both the songs will be lapped up in the upcoming festive and wedding seasons. We give them 3 stars each. Overall, Shiddat album doesn't have any track that will annoy you. Just that all the songs' lyrics say the same thing. Verdict: 4.5/5 stars.