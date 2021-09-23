Ranveer Singh's music label to launch videos for deaf community

Written by Pallabi Chatterjee Mail Last updated on Sep 23, 2021, 02:13 pm

Ranveer Singh has been championing the cause of the hearing impaired since long

On the International Day of Sign Languages that is observed on this date annually, Ranveer Singh has taken an initiative for the hearing impaired community. Through his music label, IncInk, which he launched in 2019, a month after the release of Gully Boy, the star will be launching five music videos, which have been created especially for the deaf in Indian Sign Language (ISL).

Quote

Singh talks about 'power of being there for each other'

Talking about the initiative, the Padmaavat actor said, "If there is anything we have come to value in the past year-and-a-half, it is the power of being there for each other." "My message to the youth would be to keep doing the work they are doing, while (trying to) create an inclusive space by working with the Deaf community," he added in his statement.

Quote

My trust and support lie with the youth, says Singh

Singh urged everyone to make fields ranging from "hospitality to education to creative arts" inclusive for the hearing impaired. "My trust and support lie with the youth. At IncInk, we create art and that's what we will continue to make accessible to the deaf community."

Details

Spitfire, Kiss Nuka, and Kaam Bhaari are behind the videos

For creating the videos, artists like Spitfire, Kiss Nuka, and Kaam Bhaari have teamed up with singers from Hear A Million (a collective community of deaf leaders and allies). While Spitfire is an ISL interpreter and musician, Kaam Bhaari is a young Indian hip-hop rapper and lyricist who was instrumental in conceptualizing Gully Boy. Meanwhile, Kiss Nuka is Golmaal singer Anushka Manchanda's new avatar.

Information

YouTube Channel of IncInk will also air a digital campaign

The YouTube Channel of IncInk will also air a digital campaign for 12 hours where the participants will raise awareness about the deaf community. Singh has been championing the cause of the hearing impaired since long, but he admits it is "a long journey that lies ahead." "At IncInk we all are committed to... get to the finish line with them," he added.

Interaction

Singh also wants government to make ISL India's 23rd language

Further, the 36-year-old has been urging the Indian government to make ISL the country's 23rd official language, and a step has been taken in this regard. Some weeks back, it was made optional for students of classes 9-12. "The day ISL will be the 23rd recognized Indian language under the Constitution of India, will be the milestone that will shift the needle," he concludes.