'Munthiripoovo' review: First song from Prithviraj Sukumaran's 'Bhramam' impresses

Written by Pallabi Chatterjee Mail Last updated on Sep 23, 2021, 12:22 pm

The first song from 'Bhramam' is here!

The first song from Prithviraj Sukumaran's Bhramam is here! Titled Munthiripoovo, the 4:02-minute-long track will leave you feeling good, it's that smooth. Composed and sung by Jakes Bejoy, the song is peppy, light and has a soft touch around it. Bejoy has done a great job. The associated lyrical video, having shades of beige and pink, complements the song perfectly. Here's our review.

'Are you really blind,' Raashii Khanna's character asks Sukumaran's Sam

The lyrical video starts with Raashii Khanna's character Cynthia Dominic asking Sam (Sukumaran) if he is really blind. Not a good start to a budding relationship, but as the video progresses, we find them growing close to one another. Picturesque shots of Kochi, the city in Kerala where the film has been shot, efficiently up the visual and aesthetic appeal of the video.

Lack of English scripts makes it lose a pan-India reach

The only complaint one can have is the lack of a translated version of the song or even the English script of the Malayalam words used in the track. This makes it lose on the pan-India reach, which many regional filmmakers are aiming for nowadays. The video uses scenes from the film probably, in the form of cutouts and running sequences lasting some seconds.

Listen to the song here

Director's vision for 'Bhramam' will be interesting to find out

Bhramam is the Malayalam remake of Andhadhun. It had Ayushmann Khurrana as the lead. Sukumaran is playing that role. Khanna has taken up Radhika Apte's part, while Tabu's antagonist portion has been given to Mamta Mohandas. It will be interesting to see how differently Ravi K Chandran treats Bhramam, given we already know what's in store. It hits Amazon Prime Video on October 7.

The piano start sets your mood just right, gets 4/5

Coming back to the song, Bejoy and his team have used several instruments like acoustic guitar, ukulele, guitalele, bass guitar, percussion, flute, and piano, making it an engaging listen. The piano start sets your mood just right, and you know your senses are in for a treat. BK Harinarayan has penned the lyrics of Munthiripoovo. Verdict: Song (4 stars) and lyrical video (3 stars).