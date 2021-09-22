'Soorayaatam' review: First track from Vikram's 'Mahaan' is a celebration

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Mail Last updated on Sep 22, 2021, 10:00 pm

Vikram rocks in high octane track 'Soorayaatam' from 'Mahaan'

Makers have dropped the first track from Chiyaan Vikram's upcoming thriller Mahaan. Titled Soorayaatam, the energetic song, lasting close to five minutes, has been composed by Santhosh Narayanan, who has also sung the track along with VM Mahalingam. Vikram features in the music video in his Mahaan avatar. Before you check out the track on Sony Music South's YouTube channel, read our review.

Composer thanked 'folk musicians for this special experience'

Song

Narayanan excels, song will make you get up and dance

As expected of the legendary composer Narayanan, this track excels on all accounts. The use of different kinds of folk percussion instruments immediately arrests your attention and the enjoyable beats will make you want to get up and dance on the spot. Also, the rise and fall of the rhythm provide a dynamic feel. I can't wait to hear other tracks of the album.

Video

Mad dancing, a terrific Vikram, and religious processions

Complimenting the mad beats of the song, the visual is of a religious fair and idol immersion. Understandably, it captures the behind-the-scenes footage of any sequence. Multiple people dressing up as several idols add color to the video and the Tamil superstar appears after nearly two minutes in. Donning black attire (as seen in the teaser), Vikram dances like there is no tomorrow.

Verdict

Song effectively raises anticipation about Karthik Subbaraj's directorial

Interestingly, the person who rides behind the Raavan actor wearing multiple hands and two horns in the teaser is also seen dancing with Vikram in this song. The use of mythological elements will be rampant in the film. Also, it raises anticipation about the 55-year-old actor's role in the Karthik Subbaraj venture. Verdict: The song and lyric music video get 3.5/5 stars.

Information

This will be first time Vikram's son will share screenspace

And the song has had a similar effect on the netizens as the hashtags #ChiyaanVikram, #DhruvVikram and #Mahaan trended heavily on Twitter. For the unversed, this will be the first time that Vikram's son actor Dhruv will share screen space with him. Reportedly, he is also playing Mahaan's son in the movie. Produced by Seven Screen Studios, Mahaan will release this year.