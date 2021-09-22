Will it be Vijay's 'Beast' v/s Ajith's 'Valimai' on Pongal'22?

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Mail Last updated on Sep 22, 2021, 07:31 pm

Mark your calendars as Ajith Kumar's 'Valimai' release date is out!

The wait is over! We finally have the release date for Tamil superstar Ajith Kumar's upcoming venture Valimai. The action thriller will be released on Pongal next year, announced producer Boney Kapoor today. Earlier makers had said that the movie will see a 2021 release but it seems some postponement in the post-production process has taken place. Here are the details.

Announcement

The announcement won over the internet; teaser might drop tomorrow

Breaking the news (and effectively breaking the internet), Kapoor said, "Happy to announce that #Valimai will hit the screens on Pongal 2022." As expected, Thala Ajith fans went gaga over the news. #Valimai trended on Twitter the whole day and the buzz received an extra push from speculation about the teaser. Multiple analysts said the first teaser for Valimai will be dropped tomorrow.

And the release date is final!

Competitions

If the clash happens, it will be the 13th time

As per media reports, the movie was supposed to come out during Diwali 2021, thereby competing with Rajinikanth's Annaatthe. Although this is no longer happening, there is a chance we might witness Valimai clash with Thalapathy Vijay's Beast (formerly known as Thalapathy 65). Reportedly, movies of these two superstars have clashed 12 times before, with the last clash being in 2014.

Cast

'Valimai' also stars Huma Qureshi, Yogi Babu, and Kartikeya Gummakonda

As Beast is in its shooting phase and Valimai is in the post-production phase, there's no final telling as to what will happen. Directed by H Vinoth, the Ajith-starrer will also feature Huma Qureshi, Yogi Babu, Sumithra, and Kartikeya Gummakonda as the main antagonist. The Billa actor will play a police officer but his biker avatar will be revealed in the venture as well.

Timeline

Recently, 'Valimai' was declared as most tweeted hashtag in India

Almost two years in the making, fans have long waited for updates. The buzz around it has been massive, so much that Valimai was the most tweeted hashtag in India in the first half of 2021. To recall, we got the first-look poster in July after which the first track, titled Naanga Vera Maari, was dropped to mark Ajith's 30 years in the industry.