'Baaghi 4': Tiger gears up to film three high-octane songs
What's the story
With the principal photography of Baaghi 4, starring Tiger Shroff, mostly wrapped up, the makers are now focusing on the final phase of production. This will include choreography, elaborate sets, and dazzling musical sequences. Shroff is set to shoot for three high-octane songs in this schedule, reported Mid-Day. The first song started filming on Saturday at a studio in Borivali and will be choreographed by Ganesh Acharya.
Production details
Shroff is pushing his limits creatively and physically
An insider close to the production revealed that Shroff is pushing his limits both physically and creatively. "The first song, which went on floors on July 12, will be shot over three days at a Borivali studio. The song is being choreographed by Ganesh Acharya," the source said. For the other two songs, two more choreographers are being roped in with plans to wrap up filming by the end of July.
Filming locations
Songs will be shot like standalone spectacles
The filming for the remaining two songs will take place across Mumbai and other outdoor locations. The production team is maintaining strict secrecy to prevent any leaks about the project. "Each song will be shot like a standalone spectacle," a source from the creative team said, adding that they are using this time for detailed preparation. Baaghi 4 is directed by Kannada filmmaker and choreographer A Harsha, who is making his Bollywood debut with this film.