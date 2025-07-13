'Baaghi 4': Tiger gears up to film three high-octane songs

Production details

Shroff is pushing his limits creatively and physically

An insider close to the production revealed that Shroff is pushing his limits both physically and creatively. "The first song, which went on floors on July 12, will be shot over three days at a Borivali studio. The song is being choreographed by Ganesh Acharya," the source said. For the other two songs, two more choreographers are being roped in with plans to wrap up filming by the end of July.