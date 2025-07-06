Why Vikrant Massey was initially unsure about signing 'Aankhon Ki...'

Vikrant Massey , known for his diverse roles in films and web series, has revealed that he was initially apprehensive about starring in the upcoming romantic drama Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan. The film, directed by Santosh Singh and also starring debutante Shanaya Kapoor , is a departure from Massey's usual projects. In an interview, he explained his concerns and the challenges he faced while preparing for this role.

Role preparation Massey shares his concerns about doing a 'Bollywood love story' Massey admitted he was unsure about his ability to perform in a traditional Bollywood love story with lip-sync songs. "I told my producers that I have never done lip-sync songs. Nor have I outrightly romanced someone on screen. I wasn't sure I would be able to pull it off," he told Mid-Day. The film's premise also posed a unique challenge for Massey as he plays a visually-impaired character, which he found daunting yet exciting.

Authentic portrayal Actor aims for authentic representation of visually-impaired people in films Massey emphasized the importance of authentic representation of visually-impaired individuals in cinema. He expressed his concern over the lack of dignity and realistic portrayal afforded to such characters in films. "Unfortunately, in the world of cinema, visually-challenged people haven't been represented rightly enough. The dignity they deserve and the challenges that eventually become part of their life are not shown," he said.

Learning approach Working with 1st-time writers and directors keeps me grounded: Massey Massey also revealed his strategy of working with first-time writers and directors to avoid complacency in his career. He said, "If you observe my filmography, you will note that if I am doing four films a year, [at least in one film], I collaborate with a first-time writer-director." He added that this approach helps him learn new things and recalibrate himself as an actor.