"The Sabarmati Report" has had a fluctuating box office journey, collecting ₹28.8cr in 18 days. Despite a few dips, the film saw a significant surge in its third week, with a notable 180% increase on the 15th day.

The film's occupancy rate peaked at 10.71% for night shows, with Chennai recording the highest overall Hindi (2D) occupancy at 24.67%.

'The Sabarmati Report' box office collection

'The Sabarmati Report' dips; collects ₹28.8cr in 18 days

By Shreya Mukherjee 10:58 am Dec 03, 202410:58 am

What's the story Since its release, the Dheeraj Sarna directorial, The Sabarmati Report, has been doing well at the box office. Produced by Balaji Motion Pictures and Vikir Films Production, the film features Vikrant Massey, Raashii Khanna, and Ridhi Dogra in pivotal roles. After 18 days of screening, it has managed to rake in an estimated ₹28.8cr (India net).

Earnings trend

'The Sabarmati Report' witnessed fluctuating earnings

The film's earnings have been a roller-coaster ride since its release. It opened to a decent ₹1.25cr on Day 1, which rose to ₹2.1cr on Day 2 and ₹3cr on Day 3. However, Day 4 witnessed a major dip to ₹1.15cr. The first week ended with a total collection of ₹11.5cr (India net).

Week 2 collection

'The Sabarmati Report' maintained steady 2nd-week performance

In its second week, The Sabarmati Report continued to perform steadily at the box office. The eighth day earned ₹1.4cr, which jumped to ₹2.6cr on the ninth day and ₹3.1cr on the 10th day. However, from the 11th day, daily collections witnessed a sharp decline with numbers around ₹0.9cr and below for the rest of the week.

Week 3 performance

'The Sabarmati Report' saw a surge in 3rd-week collections

The third week of The Sabarmati Report's screening witnessed a massive spike in collections. On the 15th day, the film collected ₹2.1cr, an increase of 180% from the previous day. Although it dipped slightly to ₹1.9cr on the 16th day, earnings rose again to ₹2.15cr on the 17th day. However, by the 18th day (Monday), collections had dropped to an estimated ₹0.65cr (India net).

Occupancy rate

'The Sabarmati Report' recorded 8.09% Hindi occupancy on Monday

On Monday, December 2, the film registered an overall 8.09% Hindi occupancy. The morning shows had a lower occupancy of 4.77%, which increased to 8.69% for the afternoon and 8.18% for the evening shows. The night shows saw the highest occupancy of 10.71%. Among regions, Chennai recorded the highest overall Hindi (2D) occupancy at a staggering 24.67%, while others ranged between 5-10%.