RGV calls legal case linked to CM Naidu a 'conspiracy'
Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma is in legal trouble for a social media post allegedly targeting Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leaders, including Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu. The controversial post was part of the promotional campaign for his film Vyuham. Responding to the allegations, Varma released a video statement questioning the validity of the case and reaffirming his commitment to following the law.
'All sorts of rumors were being spread in the media...'
The case against Varma was registered after TDP Mandal secretary Ramalingam filed a complaint in Prakasam district. Sub-inspector Siva Ramaiah confirmed the case was filed under the provisions of the Information Technology (IT) Act and an investigation has been launched. Speaking to ANI, Varma said, "The case is regarding a certain tweet I posted nearly a year ago, of which I have no knowledge...There is some kind of a conspiracy...All sorts of rumors were being spread in the media..."
Varma expressed faith in the legal system, questioned case's validity
In his statement, Varma expressed faith in the legal system and questioned how these cases would hold up in court. "Ironically, these cases seem to hurt the feelings of random people instead of the people I was tweeting at." He went on to argue that the complaints have no substantial merit and seem like an attempt to persecute him for being outspoken. Notably, Varma has been accused of sharing morphed images of Naidu, Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan, and their families.