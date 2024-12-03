Summarize Simplifying... In short A legal case has been filed against Varma, linked to CM Naidu, which he labels as a 'conspiracy'.

The case was initiated after a complaint about a tweet Varma posted a year ago.

Despite accusations of sharing altered images of Naidu and his family, Varma maintains faith in the legal system and questions the validity of the case, suggesting it's an attempt to silence his outspoken nature. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

RGV is facing legal trouble over his social media post

RGV calls legal case linked to CM Naidu a 'conspiracy'

By Tanvi Gupta 10:54 am Dec 03, 202410:54 am

What's the story Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma is in legal trouble for a social media post allegedly targeting Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leaders, including Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu. The controversial post was part of the promotional campaign for his film Vyuham. Responding to the allegations, Varma released a video statement questioning the validity of the case and reaffirming his commitment to following the law.

Case details

'All sorts of rumors were being spread in the media...'

The case against Varma was registered after TDP Mandal secretary Ramalingam filed a complaint in Prakasam district. Sub-inspector Siva Ramaiah confirmed the case was filed under the provisions of the Information Technology (IT) Act and an investigation has been launched. Speaking to ANI, Varma said, "The case is regarding a certain tweet I posted nearly a year ago, of which I have no knowledge...There is some kind of a conspiracy...All sorts of rumors were being spread in the media..."

Legal stance

Varma expressed faith in the legal system, questioned case's validity

In his statement, Varma expressed faith in the legal system and questioned how these cases would hold up in court. "Ironically, these cases seem to hurt the feelings of random people instead of the people I was tweeting at." He went on to argue that the complaints have no substantial merit and seem like an attempt to persecute him for being outspoken. Notably, Varma has been accused of sharing morphed images of Naidu, Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan, and their families.