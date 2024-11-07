Summarize Simplifying... In short Australia is planning to ban social media for under-16s due to concerns about its impact on youth, with potential penalties for platforms that don't verify user ages.

The eSafety commissioner will enforce the new age limit, and tech companies are being urged to develop their own age-verification procedures.

Legislation will be introduced in the parliament this month

Australia plans to ban social media for under-16s

What's the story The Australian government has announced plans to impose a 16-year age limit on social media. The move comes as part of the government's continued crackdown on major tech platforms, with legislation likely to be introduced in the parliament this month. The social media platforms themselves will be responsible for enforcing this age limit, with penalties for non-compliance.

Enforcement uncertainty

Enforcement details and penalties remain unclear

Despite the announced age restriction, it remains unclear how platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok will enforce this rule. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Communications Minister Michelle Rowland have not excluded the possibility of biometric scanning or government database usage for age verification. However, they emphasized that tech companies should develop their own procedures for compliance.

Online safety

Australian government concerned about social media's impact on youth

The new legislation comes amid concerns over social media content around misogyny and body image affecting young people. He claimed to have spoken to "thousands" of parents and adults about the issue. "They, like me, are worried sick about the safety of our kids online," Albanese said. Rowland said platforms must take reasonable steps to confirm a user's age and warned of penalties for those who fail to comply with these new laws.

Regulatory oversight

eSafety commissioner to oversee enforcement of new age limit

The eSafety commissioner will be responsible for enforcing the new age limit, with Rowland indicating that current penalties under existing legislation are inadequate. The government is currently testing potential age-assurance technology options. In the UK, similar legislation has proposed methods like banks or mobile providers confirming a user's age, credit checks, and facial estimation technology.

Industry reaction

Tech industry's response to Australia's proposed legislation

Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, has said that it is willing to comply with the legislation but questioned if technology is ready for such enforcement. Antigone Davis, Meta's global head of safety, suggested that app stores like Apple and Google should share enforcement responsibilities. She highlighted potential complications and privacy risks associated with age assurance for each app.