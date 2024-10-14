Apple's smart glasses, AirPods with cameras may arrive in 2027
Apple is said to be working on new vision-based products, including smart glasses and AirPods with built-in cameras. These futuristic devices are likely to be similar to Meta's Ray-Ban smart glasses, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. However, they are not coming anytime soon, with a release date of 2027 at the earliest. The products are still in development and possibly may never see the light of day.
Apple smart glasses: What to expect
Apple's smart glasses are likely to come with cameras, speakers, and microphones. The design would be similar to Meta's Ray-Ban glasses which start at $299. However, instead of full augmented reality displays, these glasses would use visual intelligence for added capabilities. Apple aims to recoup part of its multi-billion-dollar R&D investment in the Vision Pro's visual intelligence by expanding the technology to more products.
AirPods with built-in cameras
In addition to the smart glasses, Apple is working on AirPods with cameras, a concept previously reported. The appeal of this product over smart glasses remains unclear, and AirPods seem like a poor fit for outward-facing cameras. However, Apple continues to explore this form factor for integrating visual intelligence features.