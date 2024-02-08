Its pixel density is higher than PlayStation VR2

Apple Vision Pro's teardown reveals pixels the size of RBCs

By Dwaipayan Roy 12:05 pm Feb 08, 202412:05 pm

What's the story Apple Vision Pro's cutting-edge dual micro-OLED displays have been making waves for their crystal-clear visuals. iFixit recently took a closer look at these displays in a teardown, revealing an astonishingly high pixel density. With a whopping 12,078,000 pixels crammed into just 0.98 square inches, each pixel is a mere 7.5 μm—about the size of a red blood cell!

Next Article

Stats

Comparing Vision Pro's pixel density to other devices

The pixel density of the Vision Pro's displays outshines other devices by a long shot. To put it in perspective, you could fit 54 Vision Pro pixels inside a single iPhone 15 Pro pixel. The headset boasts an impressive 3,386 PPI (pixels per inch), dwarfing the iPhone 15 Pro's 460 PPI. While it doesn't quite hit 4K resolution, the Vision Pro's high pixel density makes up for it when the screens are close to the user's eyes.

Result

Repairability score and comparison with rivals

iFixit gave the Apple Vision Pro a tentative repairability score of 4, recognizing the difficulties of DIY repairs for such advanced tech. In terms of PPD (pixels per degree), the Vision Pro averages 34 PPD, surpassing rivals like the PlayStation VR2 with 19 PPD and Meta Quest 3 with 25 PPD. This high PPD value is a key factor in the headset's remarkable visual quality when worn by users.

Pointers

Here's how it fared in prior tests

A durability test of the Apple Vision Pro conducted by iFixit earlier, revealed that the Light Seal isn't securely attached to the headset and is held in place only by magnets. When the gadget was dropped, there were minor bumps on the front glass, but one of the speakers showed serious damage. Also, when on, a blurry, dim image forms on Vision Pro's external screen. Reviewers have criticized it for making it hard to see the eyes.