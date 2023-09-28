Meta Quest 3 vs Apple Vision Pro: Which is better

1/7

Technology 3 min read

Meta Quest 3 vs Apple Vision Pro: Which is better

By Dwaipayan Roy 01:28 pm Sep 28, 202301:28 pm

Both devices come with 4K resolution displays

Meta has launched its latest mixed reality (MR) headset, the Quest 3, taking on Apple's Vision Pro. Given the $3,000 price difference between the two, one might think of this comparison as a mismatch. But the two devices share some common hardware and want to achieve the same result, making the battle more of a close fight. Both come with 4K resolution displays, advanced tracking capabilities, and immersive MR experiences.

2/7

Design comparison: Quest 3's practicality vs Vision Pro's luxury

Meta Quest 3 sports a design similar to its predecessor, Quest 2, featuring a white matte plastic body with black foam lining and fabric head strap. It weighs 515g. In contrast, the Apple Vision Pro screams luxury with its high-end fabric headband, single-piece 3D curved glass with Zeiss lens on the front, and metallic casing. While the exact dimensions and weight of the Apple Vision Pro are still under wraps, it's expected to be heavier due to its premium materials.

3/7

Connectivity options: Meta Quest 3 offers more versatility

In terms of connectivity, the Meta Quest 3 includes a USB-C socket for charging and data transfer but doesn't have a 3.5mm headset jack. It gets a built-in battery pack. On the other hand, the Apple Vision Pro has no ports at all, but its external battery pack is attached via a cable. Despite losing its audio jack, the Meta Quest 3 still offers more connectivity options compared to the Apple Vision Pro.

4/7

Controller showdown: Meta's Ring-free Touch Plus vs Apple's controller-free approach

Meta Quest 3 comes with new Ring-free Touch Plus controllers featuring improved haptics, leaving behind the loops found on the Quest 2's controllers. The device also boasts enhanced hand and finger tracking for a more immersive experience. Meanwhile, Apple Vision Pro ditches controllers altogether, depending solely on precise hand and finger tracking for navigation. While this approach may work for Apple Arcade games, it's unclear how well it will translate to VR games that require controllers.

5/7

A list of games available on the devices

Meta is bringing games like Roblox, Assassin's Creed Nexus, Asgard's Wrath 2, and Supernatural to its Quest 3 headset. Arashi: Castles of Sin, Arizona Sunshine II, and Horizon Worlds, are notable additions. Meanwhile, Vision Pro supports over 100 games from Apple Arcade, including NBA 2K23, Candy Crush Saga, and Rec Room. The firm also promises future compatibility with Unity games, with full access to visionOS features as well as gestures.

6/7

A comparison of the specs

Quest 3 runs on a Snapdragon XR2 Gen 2 chip, 8GB RAM, and 128GB/512GB storage. It boasts a 120Hz, 4K+ Infinite Display (2x LCD screens at 2,064x2,208 pixels per eye). Vision Pro gets an Apple M2 processor and delivers 4K resolution displays per eye. RAM and storage details are unavailable. Quest 3 has six cameras, two MR sensors, one depth projector, and 2.12 hours of battery life. Meanwhile, Vision Pro offers 12 cameras, five sensors, eye tracking, and two-hour runtime.

7/7

Meta Quest 3's affordability challenges Apple Vision Pro's premium offering

While the Apple Vision Pro offers a more luxurious design, greater processing power, and extra sensors for accurate tracking, the Meta Quest 3 delivers a similar MR experience at a much lower price. With a solid history of app and game support, Meta's more affordable headset might make potential buyers think twice about Apple's pricier option.