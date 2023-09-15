Apple iPhone 15 series pre-orders begin today: Check price, features

Written by Akash Pandey September 15, 2023 | 10:13 am 2 min read

The devices can be pre-booked from the brand's official online store and partner channels (Photo credit: Apple)

Apple announced the iPhone 15 series last week at the "Wonderlust" event. The pre-reservations for all four variants—iPhone 15, 15 Plus, 15 Pro, and 15 Pro Max—start today at 5:30pm IST. Meanwhile, walk-in customers can pick up their devices from official stores in Delhi and Mumbai starting September 22. The regular 15 models come in shades of Blue, Pink, Black, Green, and Yellow. The Pro variants, with titanium body, are available in Natural, Blue, White, and Black.

Take a look at the starting pricing and storage options

The iPhone 15 and 15 Plus cost Rs. 79,900 and Rs. 89,900, respectively, for their base 6GB/128GB configuration. They also come in storage capacities of 256GB and 512GB. The iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max bear a starting price of Rs. 1,34,900 and Rs. 1,59,900 for their 8GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB models, respectively. You can avail up to 1TB storage options with both.

What's common across the line-up?

The iPhone 15 series includes a Type-C port, a new wireless charging standard, and an upgraded ultrawide-band chipset. On the front, all four devices sport a Dynamic Island, which was initially announced as a Pro feature with the iPhone 14 Pro series. Besides that, all the models come with a 48MP primary camera. The non-Pro models have an A16 Bionic chipset while the Pro models get a new 3nm A17 Pro SoC.

