Apple postpones release of biggest-ever iPad: Here's why

Written by Rishabh Raj September 04, 2023 | 07:00 pm 2 min read

Apple is working on a new Magic Keyboard for its tablet line-up

Apple has maintained its iPad line-up without significant updates for a while, but this year, it was on the verge of unveiling its largest-ever iPad. Since 2021, Apple has been actively working on larger iPad models, a trend initially highlighted by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman in his July 2021 newsletter. Gurman's insights suggested that these bigger iPads could potentially bridge the gap between tablets and laptops. But now, Apple is unlikely to unveil the same this year.

Apple's switch to OLED displays reason behind delay

In his recent Power On newsletter, Gurman revealed that Apple had been working on a 14-inch iPad, which was close to being launched this year. This potential iPad would have been larger than any previously released model by Apple, surpassing the 12.9-inch iPad Pro by over an inch. However, it now seems unlikely that Apple will release it this year. Gurman suggests that this change in plans might be linked to a shift toward OLED displays for the device.

Next-gen Magic Keyboard currently in development

Apple is also working on a new Magic Keyboard for its tablet line-up, aiming to enhance the user experience. The forthcoming Magic Keyboard will feature a larger trackpad, offering a more laptop-like feel. Additionally, Apple plans to craft the top case of this keyboard from aluminum, matching the material used in its MacBook models. This design choice not only brings a premium look but also maintains a consistent design language across Apple's product portfolio.

Keyboard to be priced upward of $300

The new Magic Keyboard is expected to retain its one USB Type-C port and might come with a higher price tag, possibly surpassing the $300 (around Rs. 24,800) starting price of the current version. The use of aluminum should enhance the keyboard's durability, addressing concerns about the current-gen Magic Keyboard being prone to bending. Meanwhile, Apple's upcoming iPhone 15 series, expected to debut at the "Wonderlust" event on September 12, is also set to embrace the USB Type-C technology.

