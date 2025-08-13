US: Court denies Musk's attempt to dismiss OpenAI's harassment claims

The legal tussle began last year when Musk sued OpenAI and its CEO Sam Altman over the company's shift to a for-profit model. He accused them of deviating from their original mission of developing AI for humanity's benefit, not profit. In response, OpenAI countersued Musk in April, accusing him of fraudulent business practices under California law.

Court decision

Jury trial scheduled for next year

Musk had requested the dismissal or postponement of OpenAI's counterclaims until a later stage in the case. However, the AI start-up argued in May that its countersuit should not be delayed. Judge Rogers agreed with OpenAI, ruling on Tuesday that the firm's allegations were legally sufficient to proceed. A jury trial for this ongoing legal battle has been scheduled for spring 2026.