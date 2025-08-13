Why Canada's largest airline is canceling its flights

Air Canada has started canceling flights in a phased manner, starting from tomorrow. The move comes after the airline's flight attendants, represented by their union, served a 72-hour strike notice today. The union represents some 10,000 of Air Canada's flight attendants and is demanding better wages and working conditions. In response to the strike notice, Air Canada has issued a lockout notice.

Worry Airline to halt operations by the weekend Air Canada has announced a gradual suspension of flights, with the first cancellations starting tomorrow. The airline plans to completely halt operations by the weekend for both Air Canada and Air Canada Rouge. Customers whose flights are canceled will be notified and given a full refund. The company is also working with other domestic and international airlines to provide alternative travel options wherever possible.

Union statement Union's response to airline's decision The union representing Air Canada's flight attendants has responded to the airline's decision. "We have shown up prepared, bargained in good faith, and made progress on some items," they said. However, they also claimed that "despite our best efforts, Air Canada refused to address our core issues." The union rejected an offer from the airline for binding arbitration and is now preparing for a three-day strike starting Saturday.