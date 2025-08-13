Wipro and Google Cloud have joined hands: Here's why

Wipro , a leading technology services and consulting firm, has partnered with Google Cloud to create 200 generative artificial intelligence (AI) agents. These industry-ready AI solutions are designed for sectors like healthcare, banking, insurance, retail, manufacturing, and IT. The move is part of the companies' long-standing collaboration to help clients leverage the full potential of AI agents for improved customer experience and streamlined business processes.

Accessibility AI agents available on Google Cloud Marketplace The generative AI agents, developed with Google Cloud's advanced technologies such as Gemini and the Vertex AI platform, are now available on the Google Cloud Marketplace. Debashish Ghosh, Global Head of the Google Cloud Ecosystem at Wipro Limited, said this achievement highlights "the depth of innovation possible on a shared vision." He added that their combined efforts have led to high-impact use cases driving meaningful innovation for enterprise customers.

Impact Production-grade AI agents to help tackle complex challenges Victor Morales, VP of Global System Integrators Partnerships at Google Cloud, emphasized the potential of these AI agents in driving business transformation. He said, "Wipro is demonstrating how Google's Gemini models and Vertex AI can be leveraged to create powerful industry-specific agents that transform everyday work across industries." Morales added that these production-grade AI agents would help joint customers tackle complex challenges and accelerate their business transformation at scale.