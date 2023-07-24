Technology

Apple planning to introduce iPhones with bezel-less display: Report

Written by Akash Pandey July 24, 2023 | 06:54 pm 3 min read

The repair cost of bezel-less displays will be considerably high

Apple is reportedly working on a bezel-less iPhone. The Cupertino giant has requested Samsung Display and LG Display to develop 'bezel-less' OLED panels, according to the Korean publication, The ELEC. In order to achieve this feat, the display manufacturing duo will have to work on improving thin-film encapsulation (TFE), under-panel camera (UPC) technologies, and secure antenna space. Here's everything we know.

Why does this story matter?

Smartphone makers have been working hard to reduce the display borders in an effort to achieve higher screen-to-body ratio. While curved edges have already been adopted by brands to remove side bezels, no OEM has yet pushed the display to its absolute limit. If the latest rumors are to be believed, Apple may be willing to discover a way to accomplish this.

Apple wants to eliminate the bezels completely

Apple's desire to implement thin bezels while maintaining the iPhone's flat display and angular design is common knowledge. The brand is working to reduce the front bezels on the iPhone 15 series. In the near future, the goal will be eliminating the bezels completely. As per Apple's request, Samsung/LG Display are working on OLEDs that will remove all the borders on the iPhone displays.

Samsung and LG will have to make certain improvements

Samsung Display and LG Display must advance the under-panel camera (UPC) technology while also securing antenna space, in order to deliver bezel-less OLED as requested by Apple. There's also thin film encapsulation (TFE) technology that needs to be simplified to realize a 0-bezel screen. It will take time for these innovations to improve, before being used in the mass production of such displays.

How is thin film encapsulation achieved?

The thin film encapsulation is achieved by thinly stacking inorganic and organic films alternately. While the inorganic film blocks moisture and oxygen, the organic film blocks fine gaps in the inorganic film, increasing the overall flexibility of the panel. Apple has requested the thinning of both the organic and inorganic layers, which is a pretty challenging task.

Use case of UPC technology

UPC technology allows the front camera module to be mounted beneath the display in order to hide the camera hole. This way, the displays can flaunt an uninterrupted look. UPCs are largely used in Nubia smartphones and Samsung's Z Fold lineup.

Achieving a bezel-less OLED panel will be tough task

The smartphone industry is working to achieve a nearly full-screen display while minimizing bezels or adopting curved panels. Apple reportedly rejected the curved display technology. Additionally, LG Display's recent failure to meet requirements for iPhone 15 Pro lineup, was related to Apple's attempt to obtain OLED with minimal front bezels. No doubt, producing bezel-less OLEDs will be a challenging task for display manufacturers.