Technology

Apple AirPods Max listed with Rs. 15,000 discount on Flipkart

Apple AirPods Max listed with Rs. 15,000 discount on Flipkart

Written by Akash Pandey May 08, 2023, 07:53 pm 2 min read

AirPods Max comes in five color variants (Photo credit: Future)

Apple's AirPods Max is one of the best audio headsets you can get in the market. However, due to its eye-watering price tag, the product has remained out of most people's wishlists. If you have been willing to get your hands on this premium headphone, stay informed that Flipkart has reduced the price of the AirPods Max by Rs. 15,000.

Why does this story matter?

AirPods Max offers a perfect balance of thrilling high-fidelity audio and noise cancellation for a rich listening experience.

From cushioned cups to a canopy, the over-ear headphone provides an uncompromised fit for many different head shapes.

Its custom-built driver produces sound with ultra-low distortion to let you perceive each note with precise mids, crisp/clean highs, and deep/rich bass.

Flipkart is offering 18 months of no-cost EMI

The AirPods Max is listed for Rs. 59,900 on the official website. However, Flipkart is selling the headphone for Rs. 44,999, meaning a price cut of Rs. 14,901. In addition, buyers can avail up to Rs. 1,750 off, and up to 18 months of no-cost EMI options on SBI Bank credit card EMI transactions. These benefits make the deal worth considering.

AirPods Max: Let's look at what's onboard

The AirPods Max sports an over-ear design, telescopic arms for adjustments, a digital crown, and a noise control button. Its frame is made up of stainless steel, wrapped under a soft-to-touch material and a knit mesh canopy. The headphone comes with cushioned ear cups made up of anodized aluminum. They allow for an independent rotatory mechanism. The audio wearable tips the scale at 384.8g.

The headphone offers Spatial Audio with Dynamic Head Tracking

The AirPods Max gets an H1 chip in each earcup and Apple-engineered dynamic drivers. It produces high-fidelity sound with ultra-low distortion. It has six outward-facing, two inward-facing, and a beamforming microphone to deliver an immersive listening experience. The headphone features Active Noise Cancellation, Adaptive EQ for frequency adjustments, Spatial Audio with Dynamic Head Tracking, and a Transparency mode to be aware of the surroundings.

You can enjoy 20 hours of playback per charge

The AirPods Max comes with Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity and Siri assistance. It provides features like seamless switching, on-head detection, audio sharing, and more. With ANC and Spatial Audio enabled the headset can deliver up to 20 hours of playback.