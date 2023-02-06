Technology

POCO X5 Pro 5G launched in India at Rs. 23,000

Written by Akash Pandey Feb 06, 2023, 06:41 pm 2 min read

The POCO X5 Pro 5G offers dual speakers with Dolby Atmos

POCO has introduced X5 Pro 5G as its latest mid-range smartphone in India. As for the highlights, the device gets a 120Hz AMOLED screen, a 108MP primary camera, Qualcomm's Snapdragon 778G processor, and a 5,000mAh battery with 67W fast-charging. The device is priced at Rs. 22,999 for its base 6GB/128GB configuration. It will be up for grabs starting February 13 via Flipkart.

Why does this story matter?

POCO is one of the top-selling smartphone brands in India, with positive feedback owing to its aggressively priced feature-rich offerings.

The newly launched X5 Pro 5G succeeds the X4 Pro 5G, which is quite popular in the mid-range segment.

Now, that the market has become more competitive with entrants like Nothing Phone (1), the kind of reception the device gets is to be seen.

The device sports a 120Hz AMOLED screen

The POCO X5 Pro 5G has a top-centered punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. It has a full-width rectangular camera module with 'POCO' branding. The device offers a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) 10-bit AMOLED screen with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, HDR10+, Dolby Vision, and Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It gets POCO Yellow, Horizon Blue, and Astral Black colorways.

It boasts a 108MP primary snapper

On the rear, the POCO X5 Pro 5G makes room for a 108MP (f/1.9) main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 2MP macro snapper. For selfies and video calls, it features a 16MP front-facing camera.

The phone offers 67W fast-charging

POCO X5 Pro houses Qualcomm's Snapdragon 778G chipset, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The device boots Android 12-based MIUI 14. It draws juice from a 5,000mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging. On the connectivity end, you get 5G dual-SIMs, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, a 3.5mm jack, and a Type-C port.

POCO X5 Pro 5G: Pricing and availability

The POCO X5 Pro 5G is offered in 6GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB configurations, costing Rs. 22,999 and Rs. 24,999, respectively. The device will be up for grabs in India starting February 13 via Flipkart. Buyers can avail Rs. 2,000 instant discount on ICICI Bank cards.